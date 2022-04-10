UFC 273 -- Who's next for Khamzat Chimaev, Alexander Volkanovski and Aljamain Sterling?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Khamzat Chimaev stole the show, as expected, at UFC 273 on Saturday night with a unanimous-decision win over Gilbert Burns in what Dana White called one of the greatest fights he’s ever seen. Featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski put on a show of his own with a fourth-round stoppage of Chan Sung Jung. And while Aljamain Sterling may not have silenced all of his critics, his split-decision win over Petr Yan to defend his bantamweight belt likely will shift his focus to a different opponent.

So who’s next for Chimaev? White had said Colby Covington was on deck if Chimaev won. Is that the right fight to make?

And while Yan believes he deserved the decision and wants a third bout against Sterling, who won the title when Yan was disqualified for an illegal knee on…