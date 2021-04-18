UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Gastelum Fighter Salaries & Incentive Pay

Wow – what a efficiency by Robert Whittaker final night time in Las Vegas. He, fittingly, was the highest earner at UFC Battle Night time: Whittaker vs Gastelum.

Earlier than we go any additional, we should always word that the Nevada State Athletic Fee doesn’t launch fighter pay information, so not one of the following wage information for the occasion is official. Nonetheless, you may get a reasonably correct image of a fighter’s pay based mostly on official purse information launched from previous fights. So, based mostly on that information, right here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 20 fighters that traded blows on the occasion. However please bear in mind – that is solely an estimate, not official information.

(click on on a fighter’s identify for his or her profession earnings)

Robert Whittaker: $456,000 ($220,000 to point out, $170,000 win bonus, $50,000 Battle of the Night time bonus, $16,000 battle week incentive pay)

Andrei Arlovski: $356,000 ($335,000 to point out, $21,000 battle week incentive pay)

Kelvin Gastelum: $216,000 ($150,000 to point out, $50,000 Battle of the Night time bonus, $16,000 battle week incentive pay)

Gerald Meerschaert: $127,000 ($33,000 to point out, $33,000 win bonus, $50,000 Efficiency of the Night time bonus, $11,000 battle week incentive pay)

Tony Gravely: $78,000 ($12,000 to point out, $12,000 win bonus, $50,000 Efficiency of the Night time bonus, $4,000 battle week incentive pay)

Luis Pena: $60,000 ($27,000 to point out, $27,000 win bonus, $6,000 battle week incentive pay)

Austin Hubbard: $60,000 ($27,000 to point out, $27,000 win bonus, $6,000 battle week incentive pay)

Jessica Penne: $44,500 ($20,000 to point out, $20,000 win bonus, $4,500 battle week incentive pay)

Alexandr Romanov: $44,000 ($20,000 to point out, $20,000 win bonus, $4,000 battle week incentive pay)

Tracy Cortez: $40,000 ($20,000 to point out, $20,000 win bonus, $4,000 fantastic for lacking weight, $4,000 battle week incentive pay)

Justine Kish: $37,000 ($27,000 to point out, $4,000 from Cortez for lacking weight, $6,000 battle week incentive pay)

Juan Espino: $34,000 ($30,000 to point out, $4,000 battle week incentive pay)

Abdul Razak Alhassan: $30,000 ($24,000 to point out, $6,000 battle week incentive pay)

Bartosz Fabinski: $28,000 ($22,000 to point out, $6,000 battle week incentive pay)

Jacob Malkoun: $24,000 ($10,000 to point out, $10,000 win bonus, $4,000 battle week incentive pay)

Chase Sherman: $22,000 ($16,000 to point out, $6,000 battle week incentive pay)

Anthony Birchak: $20,000 ($14,000 to point out, $6,000 battle week incentive pay)

Alex Munoz: $14,000 ($10,000 to point out, $4,000 battle week incentive pay)

Lupita Godinez: $14,000 ($10,000 to point out, $4,000 battle week incentive pay)

Dakota Bush: $14,000 ($10,000 to point out, $4,000 battle week incentive pay)