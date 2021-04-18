LATEST

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Gastelum Fighter Salaries & Incentive Pay

Avatar
By
Posted on
UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Gastelum Fighter Salaries & Incentive Pay

Wow – what a efficiency by Robert Whittaker final night time in Las Vegas. He, fittingly, was the highest earner at UFC Battle Night time: Whittaker vs Gastelum.

Earlier than we go any additional, we should always word that the Nevada State Athletic  Fee doesn’t launch fighter pay information, so not one of the following wage information for the occasion is official. Nonetheless, you may get a reasonably correct image of a fighter’s pay based mostly on official purse information launched from previous fights.  So, based mostly on that information, right here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 20 fighters that traded blows on the occasion.  However please bear in mind – that is solely an estimate, not official information.

(click on on a fighter’s identify for his or her profession earnings)

points bet banner

Robert Whittaker: $456,000 ($220,000 to point out, $170,000 win bonus, $50,000 Battle of the Night time bonus, $16,000 battle week incentive pay)

Andrei Arlovski: $356,000 ($335,000 to point out, $21,000 battle week incentive pay)

Kelvin Gastelum: $216,000 ($150,000 to point out, $50,000 Battle of the Night time bonus, $16,000 battle week incentive pay)

Gerald Meerschaert: $127,000 ($33,000 to point out, $33,000 win bonus, $50,000 Efficiency of the Night time bonus, $11,000 battle week incentive pay)

Tony Gravely: $78,000 ($12,000 to point out, $12,000 win bonus, $50,000 Efficiency of the Night time bonus, $4,000 battle week incentive pay)

Luis Pena: $60,000 ($27,000 to point out, $27,000 win bonus, $6,000 battle week incentive pay)

Austin Hubbard: $60,000 ($27,000 to point out, $27,000 win bonus, $6,000 battle week incentive pay)

Jessica Penne: $44,500 ($20,000 to point out, $20,000 win bonus, $4,500 battle week incentive pay)

Alexandr Romanov: $44,000 ($20,000 to point out, $20,000 win bonus, $4,000 battle week incentive pay)

Tracy Cortez: $40,000 ($20,000 to point out, $20,000 win bonus, $4,000 fantastic for lacking weight, $4,000 battle week incentive pay)

Justine Kish: $37,000 ($27,000 to point out, $4,000 from Cortez for lacking weight, $6,000 battle week incentive pay)

Juan Espino: $34,000 ($30,000 to point out, $4,000 battle week incentive pay)

Abdul Razak Alhassan: $30,000 ($24,000 to point out, $6,000 battle week incentive pay)

Bartosz Fabinski: $28,000 ($22,000 to point out, $6,000 battle week incentive pay)

Jacob Malkoun: $24,000 ($10,000 to point out, $10,000 win bonus, $4,000 battle week incentive pay)

Chase Sherman: $22,000 ($16,000 to point out, $6,000 battle week incentive pay)

Anthony Birchak: $20,000 ($14,000 to point out, $6,000 battle week incentive pay)

Alex Munoz: $14,000 ($10,000 to point out, $4,000 battle week incentive pay)

Lupita Godinez: $14,000 ($10,000 to point out, $4,000 battle week incentive pay)

Dakota Bush: $14,000 ($10,000 to point out, $4,000 battle week incentive pay)

Related Items:

Most Popular

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
28
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
26
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
25
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
The Internet of things The Internet of things
24
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
24
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
22
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
22
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
21
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
21
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
21
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top