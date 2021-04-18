LATEST

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Gastelum Results

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Gastelum Results

UFC Combat Evening: Whittaker vs Gastelum
Apr 17, 2020
UFC APEX
The Vegas, Nevada

UFC Combat Evening: Whittaker vs Gastelum Combat Card

Combat Card Rating (power of card on paper based mostly on our unique Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

UFC Combat Evening playing cards vary between 9,900-3,200 factors, with a mean card rating 6,200

(click on on fighter’s identify for detailed scouting report)

(fighter rating based mostly on our unique Efficiency Based mostly Rating system – click on fighter’s rank to take a look at the checklist)

Fundamental Card (ESPN/ESPN+  10:00 pm Jap)

Middleweights (5 rounds):
Robert Whittaker (23-5, #2 ranked middleweight) vs Kelvin Gastelum (17-6, 1 NC, #7 ranked middleweight)

Heavyweights:
Andrei Arlovski (30-20, 2 NC, #24 ranked heavyweight) vs Chase Sherman (15-6, #23 ranked heavyweight)

Middleweights:
Abdul Razak Alhassan (10-3, #7 ranked middleweight) vs Jacob Malkoun (4-1, #58 ranked middleweight)

Lightweights:
Luis Pena (8-3, #32 ranked light-weight) vs Alex Munoz (6-1, #69 ranked light-weight)

Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+  7:30 pm Jap)

Ladies’s Flyweights:
Tracy Cortez (8-1, #31 ranked girls’s flyweight) vs Justine Kish (7-3, #35 ranked girls’s flyweight)

Heavyweights:
Alexandr Romanov (13-0, #15 ranked heavyweight) vs Juan Espino (11-1, #26 ranked heavyweight)

Ladies’s Strawweights:
Jessica Penne (12-6, #32 ranked girls’s strawweight) vs Lupita Godinez (5-0)

Middleweights:
Bartosz Fabinski (15-4, #57 ranked middleweight) vs Gerald Meerschaert (31-14, #28 ranked middleweight)

Lightweights:
Austin Hubbard (12-5, #54 ranked light-weight) vs Dakota Bush (8-2)

Bantamweights:
Tony Gravely (20-6, #56 ranked bantamweight)
vs Anthony Birchak (16-7, #59 ranked bantamweight)

