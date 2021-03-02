UFC Fights This Weekend: UFC 259 Fight Card, Early Prelims, Early and Main Cards | sport

UFC Fights This Weekend: UFC 259 is apparently the biggest card of recent times. So, if you don’t know about it, find out what is unique about the order of cards and fights.
UFC 259 is the first of two nominated pay-per-views of the month and is scheduled to take place on 6 March. This is a much awaited event in the context of Mahima Bhagat and will include some of the best mixed martial artists.
The fight card has a total of 15 fights embedded, including 3 feature fights of championship value. The grand finale of the night is the typical, champion versus champion match between middleweight titleholder Israel Adesanya and light heavyweight king Jan Blachovic. Supporting the headliner is a huge co-main event that will witness the return of the lioness. Amanda Nunes will arrive to defend the featherweight title against Megan Anderson.
While the main event and each of the co-mains is enough to attract the attention of each fight fan, the matchmakers decided to extend the treatment by incorporating a long standby bantamweight encounter between Petr Yan and Alzman Sterling.
Due to the extraordinary fight card, the incident on the papers is clearly the best of the recent past and thus, what remains to be seen now is what will be a spectacle inside the Apex Center.
UFC 259 Fight Card
Main card
- Jan Blashikoiz vs Israel Adesanya
- Amanda Nunes vs Megan Anderson
- Petr Yan vs Alzman Sterling
- Islam Mashev Drew Good
- Thiago Santos Alexandar Rique
The initial
- Dominic Cruz vs Casey Kenny
- Lyrics Yadong vs Kylar Phillips
- Joseph Benavidz vs Oscar Askarov
- Rogerio Bontorin vs Kai Cara-France
Initial initial
- Tim Elliott vs Jordan Espinosa
- Kennedy Nachukwu vs Carlos Ulberg
- Sean brady vs jake matthew
- Livia Renata Souza Vs. Amanda Lemos
- Uros Medic Vs. Alan Cruz
- Mario Bautista vs Trevin Jones
