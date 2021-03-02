UFC Fights This Weekend: UFC 259 Fight Card, Early Prelims, Early and Main Cards | sport

UFC Fights This Weekend: UFC 259 is apparently the biggest card of recent times. So, if you don’t know about it, find out what is unique about the order of cards and fights.

UFC 259 is the first of two nominated pay-per-views of the month and is scheduled to take place on 6 March. This is a much awaited event in the context of Mahima Bhagat and will include some of the best mixed martial artists.

The fight card has a total of 15 fights embedded, including 3 feature fights of championship value. The grand finale of the night is the typical, champion versus champion match between middleweight titleholder Israel Adesanya and light heavyweight king Jan Blachovic. Supporting the headliner is a huge co-main event that will witness the return of the lioness. Amanda Nunes will arrive to defend the featherweight title against Megan Anderson.

While the main event and each of the co-mains is enough to attract the attention of each fight fan, the matchmakers decided to extend the treatment by incorporating a long standby bantamweight encounter between Petr Yan and Alzman Sterling.

Due to the extraordinary fight card, the incident on the papers is clearly the best of the recent past and thus, what remains to be seen now is what will be a spectacle inside the Apex Center.

UFC 259 Fight Card

Main card

Jan Blashikoiz vs Israel Adesanya

Amanda Nunes vs Megan Anderson

Petr Yan vs Alzman Sterling

Islam Mashev Drew Good

Thiago Santos Alexandar Rique

The initial

Dominic Cruz vs Casey Kenny

Lyrics Yadong vs Kylar Phillips

Joseph Benavidz vs Oscar Askarov

Rogerio Bontorin vs Kai Cara-France

Initial initial

Tim Elliott vs Jordan Espinosa

Kennedy Nachukwu vs Carlos Ulberg

Sean brady vs jake matthew

Livia Renata Souza Vs. Amanda Lemos

Uros Medic Vs. Alan Cruz

Mario Bautista vs Trevin Jones

