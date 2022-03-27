UFC: Kai Cara-France claim flyweight title with unanimous decision victory over Askar Askarov

Kai Kara-France celebrates his victory over Russia’s Oscar Askarov in a flyweight fight during a UFC Fight Night event. photo/getty

Kai Cara-France has got it next.

In a clear title eliminator in the UFC’s flyweight division, the Kiwis entered as a major underdog and left as the consensus number one contender.

When he met the undefeated Russian Oscar Askarov in Ohio on Sunday, it was always going to be a matter of who could control where the fighting went. It was Cara-France’s striking that worked Askarov’s wrestling, as he claimed a 29–28 decision victory.

Things didn’t go as planned for Cara-France in the first round as Askarov made an early takedown, locked his feet around Cara-France’s midriff and controlled it…