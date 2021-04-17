LATEST

UFC on ESPN: Gastelum vs. Whittaker Picks

Avatar
By
Posted on
UFC on ESPN: Gastelum vs. Whittaker Picks

Middleweight Bout: Kelvin Gastelum (16-6) vs. Robert Whittaker (22-5)

Luke Irwin: Gastelum seemed completely toast after his loss to Adesanya. He seemed sluggish, stiff, not dynamic or violent in any respect. A choice win over Ian Heinisch isn’t inspiring, particularly in opposition to a Bobby Knuckles that’s seemed actually good since his loss to Izzy. Gastelum remains to be a really powerful out and has a granite chin, however this could in all probability be a shutout. Whittaker by way of UD.

Light-weight Bout: Drakkar Klose (11-2-1) vs. Jeremy Stephens (28-18)

Luke: Stephens has misplaced 4 in a row, however they have been all in opposition to tip-top stage performers. Klose is an opportunity for Stephens to redeem himself and keep within the firm. He can nonetheless throw fists with the very best of him, and Klose is coming off of a nasty knockout loss. I feel Stephens can land sufficient on Klose to grind out a win. Stephens by way of SD.

Heavyweight Bout: Andrei Arlovski (30-20) vs. Chase Sherman (15-6)

Luke: In his prime, Arlovski would dot Sherman up like no person’s enterprise. However in 2021, with a sluggish Arlovski with a tissue-chin? Sherman goes to stroll by means of him. Sherman by way of R1 TKO.

Middleweight Bout: Abdul Razak Alhassan (10-3) vs. Jacob Malkoun (4-1)

Luke: Each of those fighters are inclined to dwell by the punch and die by it, nonetheless, Malkoun getting KO’ed in his UFC debut by Phil Hawes solely to line up in opposition to a crusher in Alhassan doesn’t bode properly for the Aussie. Alhassan by way of R1 KO.

Light-weight Bout: Alexander Munoz (6-1) vs. Luis Pena (8-3)

Luke: Each fighters are pretty evenly-matched, however I like Pena’s floor recreation somewhat extra. Munoz is nice sufficient defensively to not get caught in a submission, however I feel Pena nonetheless controls the motion on the bottom to grind out a choice. Pena by way of UD.

2021 Picks Report: 41-25 (62.1%)

Related Items:

Most Popular

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
23
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
23
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
The Internet of things The Internet of things
20
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
19
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
18
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
18
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
18
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
17
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
17
ENTERTAINMENT

This city was most liked by Brad Pitt in India, said- people come here to die…
DA Image DA Image
17
LATEST

IPL 2021 KKR vs MI: This is why Rohit Sharma is paying extra attention to fitness after IPL 2020

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top