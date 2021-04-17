UFC on ESPN: Gastelum vs. Whittaker Picks

Middleweight Bout: Kelvin Gastelum (16-6) vs. Robert Whittaker (22-5)

Luke Irwin: Gastelum seemed completely toast after his loss to Adesanya. He seemed sluggish, stiff, not dynamic or violent in any respect. A choice win over Ian Heinisch isn’t inspiring, particularly in opposition to a Bobby Knuckles that’s seemed actually good since his loss to Izzy. Gastelum remains to be a really powerful out and has a granite chin, however this could in all probability be a shutout. Whittaker by way of UD.

Light-weight Bout: Drakkar Klose (11-2-1) vs. Jeremy Stephens (28-18)

Luke: Stephens has misplaced 4 in a row, however they have been all in opposition to tip-top stage performers. Klose is an opportunity for Stephens to redeem himself and keep within the firm. He can nonetheless throw fists with the very best of him, and Klose is coming off of a nasty knockout loss. I feel Stephens can land sufficient on Klose to grind out a win. Stephens by way of SD.

Heavyweight Bout: Andrei Arlovski (30-20) vs. Chase Sherman (15-6)

Luke: In his prime, Arlovski would dot Sherman up like no person’s enterprise. However in 2021, with a sluggish Arlovski with a tissue-chin? Sherman goes to stroll by means of him. Sherman by way of R1 TKO.

Middleweight Bout: Abdul Razak Alhassan (10-3) vs. Jacob Malkoun (4-1)

Luke: Each of those fighters are inclined to dwell by the punch and die by it, nonetheless, Malkoun getting KO’ed in his UFC debut by Phil Hawes solely to line up in opposition to a crusher in Alhassan doesn’t bode properly for the Aussie. Alhassan by way of R1 KO.

Light-weight Bout: Alexander Munoz (6-1) vs. Luis Pena (8-3)

Luke: Each fighters are pretty evenly-matched, however I like Pena’s floor recreation somewhat extra. Munoz is nice sufficient defensively to not get caught in a submission, however I feel Pena nonetheless controls the motion on the bottom to grind out a choice. Pena by way of UD.

2021 Picks Report: 41-25 (62.1%)