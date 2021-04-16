LATEST

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Heavyweights: Apr 16/21

Avatar
By
Posted on
UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Heavyweights: Apr 16/21

Feb 20, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Chris Daukaus reacts after his TKO victory over Aleksei Oleinik of Russia in a heavyweight bout in the course of the UFC Battle Evening occasion at UFC APEX on February 20, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Necessary Credit score: Chris Unger/Handout Photograph through USA TODAY Sports activities

There may be fixed debate concerning the “official” UFC fighter rankings, that are based mostly on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with one thing as subjective as voting – it’s completely based mostly on a voter’s opinion, and biases are sure to seep by way of, whether or not intentional or no.  So to attempt to put a contemporary, goal, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has give you a efficiency based mostly rating system, solely based mostly on how a fighter has carried out within the cage.  Subsequent up: The Heavyweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter at the moment suspended or 2) inactive for at the least 12 months (with out an upcoming combat scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

  • Scoring based mostly on a fighter’s previous 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time restrict, so if they’ve fought lower than 10 occasions up to now 5 years, solely the fights inside that timeframe are counted)
  • Factors based mostly on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss report (ie energy of schedule – the extra profitable a vanquished opponent is, the extra factors awarded), further factors given for finishes, further factors given for title combat wins.
  • Factors are weighed so most up-to-date fights are price extra (ie most up-to-date combat counts probably the most, tenth most up-to-date combat the least)
  • No factors awarded for a loss

points bet banner

(first column efficiency based mostly rating, second column is final rating, third column is official UFC rating from UFC.com)

Stats Final UFC Complete
Rank Rank
1 2 1 Francis Ngannou 750.5
2 1 2 Stipe Miocic 693
3 4 3 Derrick Lewis 337
4 3 4 Curtis blaydes 313.5
5 6 5 Ciryl gane 240
6 5 6 Alexander Volkov 235.5
7 7 7 Jairzinho Rozenstruick 211
8 11 11 Chris Daukaus 184
9 10 8 Shamil abdurakhimov 177.5
10 8 That is Tuivasa 177
10 12 14 Tom Aspinall 177
12 9 16 Alexei Oleinik 140.5
13 13 9 Walt Harris 134.5
14 14 12 Marcin Tybura 134
15 18 Alexander Romanov 115
16 17 Greg Hardy 106.5
17 20 Ben Rothwell 92
18 15 Marcos Rogerio of Lima 89.5
19 19 Sergey Spivak 89
20 NO Ilir Latifi 86
21 16 Alexander Gustafsson 84
22 21 13 Blagoy Ivanov 67
23 21 Chase Sherman 66.5
24 23 Andrei Arlovski 63
25 25 Tanner Boser 56
26 24 10 Augusto Sakai 55
26 26 Juan Espino 55
28 27 Jake Collier 34
29 28 Maurice Greene 25.5
30 28 Yorgan de castro 25
31 36 Jarjis Danho 20
32 31 Carlos Felipe 19
32 30 Gian Villante 19
34 32 Justin Tafa | 18
34 32 Rodrigo Nascimento 18
36 34 Don’Story Mayes 10
36 34 Parker Porter 10
38 36 Alan Baudot 0
38 NO Harry Hunsucker 0
38 36 Jared Vanderaa 0
38 36 Josh Parisian 0
38 36 Philipe Lins 0
38 36 Roque Martinez 0

Examine again Monday for our gentle heavyweight rankings

Efficiency Based mostly Rankings:

Gentle Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Ladies’s Feather/Bantamweights
Ladies’s Flyweights
Ladies’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant within the Amazon Providers LLC Associates Program, an affiliate promoting program designed to offer a method for websites to earn promoting charges by promoting and linking to amazon.com)

Related Items:

Most Popular

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
21
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
21
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
16
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
16
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
16
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
The Internet of things The Internet of things
16
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
16
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
15
LATEST

IPL 2021 KKR vs MI: This is why Rohit Sharma is paying extra attention to fitness after IPL 2020
DA Image DA Image
15
ENTERTAINMENT

Dharmendra is removing the sadness from Corona in a home-grown style, the video surfaced
DA Image DA Image
15
ENTERTAINMENT

This city was most liked by Brad Pitt in India, said- people come here to die…

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top