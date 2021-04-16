UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Heavyweights: Apr 16/21

There may be fixed debate concerning the “official” UFC fighter rankings, that are based mostly on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with one thing as subjective as voting – it’s completely based mostly on a voter’s opinion, and biases are sure to seep by way of, whether or not intentional or no. So to attempt to put a contemporary, goal, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has give you a efficiency based mostly rating system, solely based mostly on how a fighter has carried out within the cage. Subsequent up: The Heavyweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter at the moment suspended or 2) inactive for at the least 12 months (with out an upcoming combat scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based mostly on a fighter’s previous 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time restrict, so if they’ve fought lower than 10 occasions up to now 5 years, solely the fights inside that timeframe are counted)
- Factors based mostly on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss report (ie energy of schedule – the extra profitable a vanquished opponent is, the extra factors awarded), further factors given for finishes, further factors given for title combat wins.
- Factors are weighed so most up-to-date fights are price extra (ie most up-to-date combat counts probably the most, tenth most up-to-date combat the least)
- No factors awarded for a loss
(first column efficiency based mostly rating, second column is final rating, third column is official UFC rating from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Final
|UFC
|Complete
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|2
|1
|Francis Ngannou
|750.5
|2
|1
|2
|Stipe Miocic
|693
|3
|4
|3
|Derrick Lewis
|337
|4
|3
|4
|Curtis blaydes
|313.5
|5
|6
|5
|Ciryl gane
|240
|6
|5
|6
|Alexander Volkov
|235.5
|7
|7
|7
|Jairzinho Rozenstruick
|211
|8
|11
|11
|Chris Daukaus
|184
|9
|10
|8
|Shamil abdurakhimov
|177.5
|10
|8
|That is Tuivasa
|177
|10
|12
|14
|Tom Aspinall
|177
|12
|9
|16
|Alexei Oleinik
|140.5
|13
|13
|9
|Walt Harris
|134.5
|14
|14
|12
|Marcin Tybura
|134
|15
|18
|Alexander Romanov
|115
|16
|17
|Greg Hardy
|106.5
|17
|20
|Ben Rothwell
|92
|18
|15
|Marcos Rogerio of Lima
|89.5
|19
|19
|Sergey Spivak
|89
|20
|NO
|Ilir Latifi
|86
|21
|16
|Alexander Gustafsson
|84
|22
|21
|13
|Blagoy Ivanov
|67
|23
|21
|Chase Sherman
|66.5
|24
|23
|Andrei Arlovski
|63
|25
|25
|Tanner Boser
|56
|26
|24
|10
|Augusto Sakai
|55
|26
|26
|Juan Espino
|55
|28
|27
|Jake Collier
|34
|29
|28
|Maurice Greene
|25.5
|30
|28
|Yorgan de castro
|25
|31
|36
|Jarjis Danho
|20
|32
|31
|Carlos Felipe
|19
|32
|30
|Gian Villante
|19
|34
|32
|Justin Tafa |
|18
|34
|32
|Rodrigo Nascimento
|18
|36
|34
|Don’Story Mayes
|10
|36
|34
|Parker Porter
|10
|38
|36
|Alan Baudot
|0
|38
|NO
|Harry Hunsucker
|0
|38
|36
|Jared Vanderaa
|0
|38
|36
|Josh Parisian
|0
|38
|36
|Philipe Lins
|0
|38
|36
|Roque Martinez
|0
Examine again Monday for our gentle heavyweight rankings
