UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Heavyweights: Apr 16/21

There may be fixed debate concerning the “official” UFC fighter rankings, that are based mostly on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with one thing as subjective as voting – it’s completely based mostly on a voter’s opinion, and biases are sure to seep by way of, whether or not intentional or no. So to attempt to put a contemporary, goal, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has give you a efficiency based mostly rating system, solely based mostly on how a fighter has carried out within the cage. Subsequent up: The Heavyweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter at the moment suspended or 2) inactive for at the least 12 months (with out an upcoming combat scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based mostly on a fighter’s previous 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time restrict, so if they’ve fought lower than 10 occasions up to now 5 years, solely the fights inside that timeframe are counted)

Factors based mostly on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss report (ie energy of schedule – the extra profitable a vanquished opponent is, the extra factors awarded), further factors given for finishes, further factors given for title combat wins.

Factors are weighed so most up-to-date fights are price extra (ie most up-to-date combat counts probably the most, tenth most up-to-date combat the least)

No factors awarded for a loss

(first column efficiency based mostly rating, second column is final rating, third column is official UFC rating from UFC.com)

Stats Final UFC Complete Rank Rank 1 2 1 Francis Ngannou 750.5 2 1 2 Stipe Miocic 693 3 4 3 Derrick Lewis 337 4 3 4 Curtis blaydes 313.5 5 6 5 Ciryl gane 240 6 5 6 Alexander Volkov 235.5 7 7 7 Jairzinho Rozenstruick 211 8 11 11 Chris Daukaus 184 9 10 8 Shamil abdurakhimov 177.5 10 8 That is Tuivasa 177 10 12 14 Tom Aspinall 177 12 9 16 Alexei Oleinik 140.5 13 13 9 Walt Harris 134.5 14 14 12 Marcin Tybura 134 15 18 Alexander Romanov 115 16 17 Greg Hardy 106.5 17 20 Ben Rothwell 92 18 15 Marcos Rogerio of Lima 89.5 19 19 Sergey Spivak 89 20 NO Ilir Latifi 86 21 16 Alexander Gustafsson 84 22 21 13 Blagoy Ivanov 67 23 21 Chase Sherman 66.5 24 23 Andrei Arlovski 63 25 25 Tanner Boser 56 26 24 10 Augusto Sakai 55 26 26 Juan Espino 55 28 27 Jake Collier 34 29 28 Maurice Greene 25.5 30 28 Yorgan de castro 25 31 36 Jarjis Danho 20 32 31 Carlos Felipe 19 32 30 Gian Villante 19 34 32 Justin Tafa | 18 34 32 Rodrigo Nascimento 18 36 34 Don’Story Mayes 10 36 34 Parker Porter 10 38 36 Alan Baudot 0 38 NO Harry Hunsucker 0 38 36 Jared Vanderaa 0 38 36 Josh Parisian 0 38 36 Philipe Lins 0 38 36 Roque Martinez 0

Examine again Monday for our gentle heavyweight rankings

Efficiency Based mostly Rankings:

Gentle Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Ladies’s Feather/Bantamweights

Ladies’s Flyweights

Ladies’s Strawweights

Pound for Pound

