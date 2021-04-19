UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Light Heavyweights: Apr 19/21

There may be fixed debate in regards to the “official” UFC fighter rankings, that are primarily based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with one thing as subjective as voting – it’s completely primarily based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are sure to seep by way of, whether or not intentional or not. So to attempt to put a recent, goal, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has provide you with a efficiency primarily based rating system, solely primarily based on how a fighter has carried out within the cage. Subsequent up: The Mild Heavyweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter presently suspended or 2) inactive for at the very least 12 months (with out an upcoming battle scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring primarily based on a fighter’s previous 10 UFC performances (we use a 5 yr time restrict, so if they’ve fought lower than 10 occasions in previous 5 years, solely the fights inside that time-frame are counted)

Factors primarily based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss file (ie energy of schedule – the extra profitable a vanquished opponent is, the extra factors awarded), further factors given for finishes, further factors given for title battle wins.

Factors are weighed so most up-to-date fights are price extra (ie most up-to-date battle counts essentially the most, tenth most up-to-date battle the least)

No factors awarded for a loss

(first column efficiency primarily based rating, second column is final rating, final column is official UFC rating from UFC.com)

Stats Final UFC Complete Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Jan Blachowicz 700 2 2 2 Glover Teixeira 396 3 4 3 Aleksandar Rakic 230 4 5 11 Johnny Walker 217 5 6 4 Dominick Reyes 208 6 3 7 Anthony Smith 206.5 7 7 9 Volkan Oezdemir 192 8 8 14 Jimmy Crute 190 9 15 12 Ryan Spann 176.5 10 10 15 Paul Craig 168 11 11 8 Magomed ankalaev 163 12 9 13 Misha Cirkunov 133.5 13 11 Ovince Saint Preux 130 14 18 16 Jamahal Hill 109 15 13 5 Thiago Santos 106 16 14 10 Nikita Krylov 105 17 16 Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua 101 18 17 Ion Cutelaba 94 19 23 Alonzo Menifield 90 20 19 6 Jiri Prochazka 80 21 NO Da Un Jung 78 22 22 Ed Herman 70 23 25 Kennedy Nzechukwu 59 24 20 Michal Oleksiejczuk 56 25 21 Khalil Rountree Jr 46.5 26 26 Dustin Jacoby 46 27 28 Modestas Bukauskas 40 28 26 Devin Clark 38 29 32 Danilo Marques 19 30 33 Aleksa Os 18 30 33 Maxim Grishin 18 30 31 William Knight 18 33 33 Mike Rodriguez 13 34 36 Ike Villanueva 10 34 36 Marcin Prachnio 10 36 39 John Allan 9 37 40 Andreas Michailidis 0 37 40 Carlos Ulberg 0 37 NO Fabian Cherai 0 37 NO Nicolae Negumereanu 0

Verify again Friday for our middleweight rankings

Efficiency Based mostly Rankings:

Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Ladies’s Feather/Bantamweights

Ladies’s Flyweights

Ladies’s Strawweights

Pound for Pound



(The MMA Manifesto is a participant within the Amazon Companies LLC Associates Program, an affiliate promoting program designed to supply a way for websites to earn promoting charges by promoting and linking to amazon.com)