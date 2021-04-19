UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Light Heavyweights: Apr 19/21

There may be fixed debate in regards to the “official” UFC fighter rankings, that are primarily based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with one thing as subjective as voting – it’s completely primarily based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are sure to seep by way of, whether or not intentional or not. So to attempt to put a recent, goal, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has provide you with a efficiency primarily based rating system, solely primarily based on how a fighter has carried out within the cage. Subsequent up: The Mild Heavyweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter presently suspended or 2) inactive for at the very least 12 months (with out an upcoming battle scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring primarily based on a fighter’s previous 10 UFC performances (we use a 5 yr time restrict, so if they’ve fought lower than 10 occasions in previous 5 years, solely the fights inside that time-frame are counted)
- Factors primarily based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss file (ie energy of schedule – the extra profitable a vanquished opponent is, the extra factors awarded), further factors given for finishes, further factors given for title battle wins.
- Factors are weighed so most up-to-date fights are price extra (ie most up-to-date battle counts essentially the most, tenth most up-to-date battle the least)
- No factors awarded for a loss
(first column efficiency primarily based rating, second column is final rating, final column is official UFC rating from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Final
|UFC
|Complete
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Jan Blachowicz
|700
|2
|2
|2
|Glover Teixeira
|396
|3
|4
|3
|Aleksandar Rakic
|230
|4
|5
|11
|Johnny Walker
|217
|5
|6
|4
|Dominick Reyes
|208
|6
|3
|7
|Anthony Smith
|206.5
|7
|7
|9
|Volkan Oezdemir
|192
|8
|8
|14
|Jimmy Crute
|190
|9
|15
|12
|Ryan Spann
|176.5
|10
|10
|15
|Paul Craig
|168
|11
|11
|8
|Magomed ankalaev
|163
|12
|9
|13
|Misha Cirkunov
|133.5
|13
|11
|Ovince Saint Preux
|130
|14
|18
|16
|Jamahal Hill
|109
|15
|13
|5
|Thiago Santos
|106
|16
|14
|10
|Nikita Krylov
|105
|17
|16
|Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua
|101
|18
|17
|Ion Cutelaba
|94
|19
|23
|Alonzo Menifield
|90
|20
|19
|6
|Jiri Prochazka
|80
|21
|NO
|Da Un Jung
|78
|22
|22
|Ed Herman
|70
|23
|25
|Kennedy Nzechukwu
|59
|24
|20
|Michal Oleksiejczuk
|56
|25
|21
|Khalil Rountree Jr
|46.5
|26
|26
|Dustin Jacoby
|46
|27
|28
|Modestas Bukauskas
|40
|28
|26
|Devin Clark
|38
|29
|32
|Danilo Marques
|19
|30
|33
|Aleksa Os
|18
|30
|33
|Maxim Grishin
|18
|30
|31
|William Knight
|18
|33
|33
|Mike Rodriguez
|13
|34
|36
|Ike Villanueva
|10
|34
|36
|Marcin Prachnio
|10
|36
|39
|John Allan
|9
|37
|40
|Andreas Michailidis
|0
|37
|40
|Carlos Ulberg
|0
|37
|NO
|Fabian Cherai
|0
|37
|NO
|Nicolae Negumereanu
|0
Verify again Friday for our middleweight rankings
