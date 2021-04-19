LATEST

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Light Heavyweights: Apr 19/21

Avatar
By
Posted on
UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Light Heavyweights: Apr 19/21

Oct 12, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; Ryan Spann (crimson gloves) fights Devin Clark (blue glove) throughout UFC Combat Evening at Amalie Enviornment. Necessary Credit score: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports activities

There may be fixed debate in regards to the “official” UFC fighter rankings, that are primarily based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with one thing as subjective as voting – it’s completely primarily based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are sure to seep by way of, whether or not intentional or not.  So to attempt to put a recent, goal, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has provide you with a efficiency primarily based rating system, solely primarily based on how a fighter has carried out within the cage.  Subsequent up: The Mild Heavyweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter presently suspended or 2) inactive for at the very least 12 months (with out an upcoming battle scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

  • Scoring primarily based on a fighter’s previous 10 UFC performances (we use a 5 yr time restrict, so if they’ve fought lower than 10 occasions in previous 5 years, solely the fights inside that time-frame are counted)
  • Factors primarily based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss file (ie energy of schedule – the extra profitable a vanquished opponent is, the extra factors awarded), further factors given for finishes, further factors given for title battle wins.
  • Factors are weighed so most up-to-date fights are price extra (ie most up-to-date battle counts essentially the most, tenth most up-to-date battle the least)
  • No factors awarded for a loss

(first column efficiency primarily based rating, second column is final rating, final column is official UFC rating from UFC.com)

Stats Final UFC Complete
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Jan Blachowicz 700
2 2 2 Glover Teixeira 396
3 4 3 Aleksandar Rakic 230
4 5 11 Johnny Walker 217
5 6 4 Dominick Reyes 208
6 3 7 Anthony Smith 206.5
7 7 9 Volkan Oezdemir 192
8 8 14 Jimmy Crute 190
9 15 12 Ryan Spann 176.5
10 10 15 Paul Craig 168
11 11 8 Magomed ankalaev 163
12 9 13 Misha Cirkunov 133.5
13 11 Ovince Saint Preux 130
14 18 16 Jamahal Hill 109
15 13 5 Thiago Santos 106
16 14 10 Nikita Krylov 105
17 16 Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua 101
18 17 Ion Cutelaba 94
19 23 Alonzo Menifield 90
20 19 6 Jiri Prochazka 80
21 NO Da Un Jung 78
22 22 Ed Herman 70
23 25 Kennedy Nzechukwu 59
24 20 Michal Oleksiejczuk 56
25 21 Khalil Rountree Jr 46.5
26 26 Dustin Jacoby 46
27 28 Modestas Bukauskas 40
28 26 Devin Clark 38
29 32 Danilo Marques 19
30 33 Aleksa Os 18
30 33 Maxim Grishin 18
30 31 William Knight 18
33 33 Mike Rodriguez 13
34 36 Ike Villanueva 10
34 36 Marcin Prachnio 10
36 39 John Allan 9
37 40 Andreas Michailidis 0
37 40 Carlos Ulberg 0
37 NO Fabian Cherai 0
37 NO Nicolae Negumereanu 0

Verify again Friday for our middleweight rankings

Efficiency Based mostly Rankings:

Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Ladies’s Feather/Bantamweights
Ladies’s Flyweights
Ladies’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound


(The MMA Manifesto is a participant within the Amazon Companies LLC Associates Program, an affiliate promoting program designed to supply a way for websites to earn promoting charges by promoting and linking to amazon.com)

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
35
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
32
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
32
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
29
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
The Internet of things The Internet of things
28
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
28
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
27
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
26
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
26
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
25
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top