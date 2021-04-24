UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Middleweights: Apr 23/21

There may be fixed debate in regards to the “official” UFC fighter rankings, that are based mostly on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with one thing as subjective as voting – it’s completely based mostly on a voter’s opinion, and biases are sure to seep by way of, whether or not intentional or no. So to attempt to put a contemporary, goal, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has provide you with a efficiency based mostly rating system, solely based mostly on how a fighter has carried out within the cage. Subsequent up: The Middleweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter at present suspended or 2) inactive for a minimum of 12 months (with out an upcoming combat scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based mostly on a fighter’s previous 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time restrict, so if they’ve fought lower than 10 instances previously 5 years, solely the fights inside that timeframe are counted)

Factors based mostly on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss report (ie power of schedule – the extra profitable a vanquished opponent is, the extra factors awarded), further factors given for finishes, further factors given for title combat wins.

Factors are weighed so most up-to-date fights are value extra (ie most up-to-date combat counts probably the most, tenth most up-to-date combat the least)

No factors awarded for a loss

Stats Final UFC Whole Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Israel Adesanya 700.5 2 3 6 Derek Brunson 377 3 4 4 Marvin Vectors 357 4 2 2 Robert Whittaker 330 5 6 5 Jared Cannonier 279 6 9 10 Uriah Corridor 271 7 12 16 Sean Strickland 241 8 10 3 Paulo Costa 232.5 9 5 7 Darren Until 210 10 7 8 Jack Hermansson 207.5 11 14 12 Chris Weidman 200 12 15 14 Omari Akhmedov 190 13 16 11 Edmen Shahbazyan 187 14 13 15 Brad Tavares 176 15 19 Trevin Giles 160.5 16 11 Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza 160 17 18 Ian Heinisch 137 18 20 Brendan Allen 129 19 7 9 Kelvin Gastelum 122 20 21 Anthony Hernandez 120 21 23 Makhmud Muradov 115 22 28 Gerald Meerschaert 105.5 23 17 13 Kevin Holland 104 24 28 Joaquin Buckley 102 25 NO Abdul Razak Alhassan 100 26 31 Punahele Soriano 96 27 22 Zak Cummings 95.5 28 23 Tom Breese 95 29 26 Karl Roberson 91 30 32 Andre Muniz 89 31 30 Alessio Di Chirico 82 31 25 Darren Stewart 82 33 33 Eryk Anders 70 33 26 Krzysztof Jotko 70 35 36 Rodolfo Vieira 66 36 37 Phil Hawes 65 37 35 Andrew Sanchez 61 38 58 Marc-Andre Barriault 60 39 39 Julian Marquez 54 40 41 Dalcha Lungiambula 42 41 34 Sam Alvey 28.5 42 43 Roman Dolidze 26 43 40 Jack Marshman 25.5 44 42 Charles Byrd 25 45 44 Dricus du Plessis 20 45 58 Jacob Malkoun 20 47 45 Jun Yong Park 19 48 46 Jordan Wright 18 49 47 Deron Winn 15 50 49 Kyle Daukaus 10 50 48 Maki Pitolo 10 50 49 Shamil gamzatov 10 50 49 Tafon Nchukwi 10 54 49 Abu Azaitar 9 54 53 Dusko Todorovic 9 54 53 Nassourdine Imavov 9 54 53 Wellington Turman 9 58 57 Bartosz Fabinski 5 59 58 Andreas Michailidis 0 59 58 Antonio Arroyo placeholder picture 0 59 58 Antonio Braga Neto 0 59 58 Dustin Stoltzfus 0 59 58 Jamie Pickett 0 59 58 Jordan Williams 0 59 58 KB Bhullar 0

