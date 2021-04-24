UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Middleweights: Apr 23/21

There may be fixed debate in regards to the “official” UFC fighter rankings, that are based mostly on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with one thing as subjective as voting – it’s completely based mostly on a voter’s opinion, and biases are sure to seep by way of, whether or not intentional or no. So to attempt to put a contemporary, goal, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has provide you with a efficiency based mostly rating system, solely based mostly on how a fighter has carried out within the cage. Subsequent up: The Middleweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter at present suspended or 2) inactive for a minimum of 12 months (with out an upcoming combat scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based mostly on a fighter’s previous 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time restrict, so if they’ve fought lower than 10 instances previously 5 years, solely the fights inside that timeframe are counted)
- Factors based mostly on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss report (ie power of schedule – the extra profitable a vanquished opponent is, the extra factors awarded), further factors given for finishes, further factors given for title combat wins.
- Factors are weighed so most up-to-date fights are value extra (ie most up-to-date combat counts probably the most, tenth most up-to-date combat the least)
- No factors awarded for a loss
(first column efficiency based mostly rating, second column is final rating, third column is official UFC rating from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Final
|UFC
|Whole
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Israel Adesanya
|700.5
|2
|3
|6
|Derek Brunson
|377
|3
|4
|4
|Marvin Vectors
|357
|4
|2
|2
|Robert Whittaker
|330
|5
|6
|5
|Jared Cannonier
|279
|6
|9
|10
|Uriah Corridor
|271
|7
|12
|16
|Sean Strickland
|241
|8
|10
|3
|Paulo Costa
|232.5
|9
|5
|7
|Darren Until
|210
|10
|7
|8
|Jack Hermansson
|207.5
|11
|14
|12
|Chris Weidman
|200
|12
|15
|14
|Omari Akhmedov
|190
|13
|16
|11
|Edmen Shahbazyan
|187
|14
|13
|15
|Brad Tavares
|176
|15
|19
|Trevin Giles
|160.5
|16
|11
|Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza
|160
|17
|18
|Ian Heinisch
|137
|18
|20
|Brendan Allen
|129
|19
|7
|9
|Kelvin Gastelum
|122
|20
|21
|Anthony Hernandez
|120
|21
|23
|Makhmud Muradov
|115
|22
|28
|Gerald Meerschaert
|105.5
|23
|17
|13
|Kevin Holland
|104
|24
|28
|Joaquin Buckley
|102
|25
|NO
|Abdul Razak Alhassan
|100
|26
|31
|Punahele Soriano
|96
|27
|22
|Zak Cummings
|95.5
|28
|23
|Tom Breese
|95
|29
|26
|Karl Roberson
|91
|30
|32
|Andre Muniz
|89
|31
|30
|Alessio Di Chirico
|82
|31
|25
|Darren Stewart
|82
|33
|33
|Eryk Anders
|70
|33
|26
|Krzysztof Jotko
|70
|35
|36
|Rodolfo Vieira
|66
|36
|37
|Phil Hawes
|65
|37
|35
|Andrew Sanchez
|61
|38
|58
|Marc-Andre Barriault
|60
|39
|39
|Julian Marquez
|54
|40
|41
|Dalcha Lungiambula
|42
|41
|34
|Sam Alvey
|28.5
|42
|43
|Roman Dolidze
|26
|43
|40
|Jack Marshman
|25.5
|44
|42
|Charles Byrd
|25
|45
|44
|Dricus du Plessis
|20
|45
|58
|Jacob Malkoun
|20
|47
|45
|Jun Yong Park
|19
|48
|46
|Jordan Wright
|18
|49
|47
|Deron Winn
|15
|50
|49
|Kyle Daukaus
|10
|50
|48
|Maki Pitolo
|10
|50
|49
|Shamil gamzatov
|10
|50
|49
|Tafon Nchukwi
|10
|54
|49
|Abu Azaitar
|9
|54
|53
|Dusko Todorovic
|9
|54
|53
|Nassourdine Imavov
|9
|54
|53
|Wellington Turman
|9
|58
|57
|Bartosz Fabinski
|5
|59
|58
|Andreas Michailidis
|0
|59
|58
|Antonio Arroyo placeholder picture
|0
|59
|58
|Antonio Braga Neto
|0
|59
|58
|Dustin Stoltzfus
|0
|59
|58
|Jamie Pickett
|0
|59
|58
|Jordan Williams
|0
|59
|58
|KB Bhullar
|0
Examine again Monday for our welterweight rankings
Efficiency Primarily based Rankings:
Heavyweights
Mild Heavyweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Girls’s Feather/Bantamweights
Girls’s Flyweights
Girls’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound
(The MMA Manifesto is a participant within the Amazon Providers LLC Associates Program, an affiliate promoting program designed to offer a method for websites to earn promoting charges by promoting and linking to amazon.com)