LATEST

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Middleweights: Apr 23/21

Avatar
By
Posted on
UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Middleweights: Apr 23/21

Ed Herman and Derek Brunson of their middleweight bout throughout UFC 183 on the MGM Grand Backyard Enviornment on January 31, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

There may be fixed debate in regards to the “official” UFC fighter rankings, that are based mostly on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with one thing as subjective as voting – it’s completely based mostly on a voter’s opinion, and biases are sure to seep by way of, whether or not intentional or no.  So to attempt to put a contemporary, goal, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has provide you with a efficiency based mostly rating system, solely based mostly on how a fighter has carried out within the cage.  Subsequent up: The Middleweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter at present suspended or 2) inactive for a minimum of 12 months (with out an upcoming combat scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

  • Scoring based mostly on a fighter’s previous 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time restrict, so if they’ve fought lower than 10 instances previously 5 years, solely the fights inside that timeframe are counted)
  • Factors based mostly on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss report (ie power of schedule – the extra profitable a vanquished opponent is, the extra factors awarded), further factors given for finishes, further factors given for title combat wins.
  • Factors are weighed so most up-to-date fights are value extra (ie most up-to-date combat counts probably the most, tenth most up-to-date combat the least)
  • No factors awarded for a loss

(first column efficiency based mostly rating, second column is final rating, third column is official UFC rating from UFC.com)

Stats Final UFC Whole
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Israel Adesanya 700.5
2 3 6 Derek Brunson 377
3 4 4 Marvin Vectors 357
4 2 2 Robert Whittaker 330
5 6 5 Jared Cannonier 279
6 9 10 Uriah Corridor 271
7 12 16 Sean Strickland 241
8 10 3 Paulo Costa 232.5
9 5 7 Darren Until 210
10 7 8 Jack Hermansson 207.5
11 14 12 Chris Weidman 200
12 15 14 Omari Akhmedov 190
13 16 11 Edmen Shahbazyan 187
14 13 15 Brad Tavares 176
15 19 Trevin Giles 160.5
16 11 Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza 160
17 18 Ian Heinisch 137
18 20 Brendan Allen 129
19 7 9 Kelvin Gastelum 122
20 21 Anthony Hernandez 120
21 23 Makhmud Muradov 115
22 28 Gerald Meerschaert 105.5
23 17 13 Kevin Holland 104
24 28 Joaquin Buckley 102
25 NO Abdul Razak Alhassan 100
26 31 Punahele Soriano 96
27 22 Zak Cummings 95.5
28 23 Tom Breese 95
29 26 Karl Roberson 91
30 32 Andre Muniz 89
31 30 Alessio Di Chirico 82
31 25 Darren Stewart 82
33 33 Eryk Anders 70
33 26 Krzysztof Jotko 70
35 36 Rodolfo Vieira 66
36 37 Phil Hawes 65
37 35 Andrew Sanchez 61
38 58 Marc-Andre Barriault 60
39 39 Julian Marquez 54
40 41 Dalcha Lungiambula 42
41 34 Sam Alvey 28.5
42 43 Roman Dolidze 26
43 40 Jack Marshman 25.5
44 42 Charles Byrd 25
45 44 Dricus du Plessis 20
45 58 Jacob Malkoun 20
47 45 Jun Yong Park 19
48 46 Jordan Wright 18
49 47 Deron Winn 15
50 49 Kyle Daukaus 10
50 48 Maki Pitolo 10
50 49 Shamil gamzatov 10
50 49 Tafon Nchukwi 10
54 49 Abu Azaitar 9
54 53 Dusko Todorovic 9
54 53 Nassourdine Imavov 9
54 53 Wellington Turman 9
58 57 Bartosz Fabinski 5
59 58 Andreas Michailidis 0
59 58 Antonio Arroyo placeholder picture 0
59 58 Antonio Braga Neto 0
59 58 Dustin Stoltzfus 0
59 58 Jamie Pickett 0
59 58 Jordan Williams 0
59 58 KB Bhullar 0

Examine again Monday for our welterweight rankings


Efficiency Primarily based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Mild Heavyweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Girls’s Feather/Bantamweights
Girls’s Flyweights
Girls’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant within the Amazon Providers LLC Associates Program, an affiliate promoting program designed to offer a method for websites to earn promoting charges by promoting and linking to amazon.com)

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
53
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
50
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
48
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
46
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
The Internet of things The Internet of things
45
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
45
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
43
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
42
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
42
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
42
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top