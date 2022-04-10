UFC rising superstar Khamzat Chimayev

In four fights in the UFC, Khamzat Chimaev has become the highlight of the most important mixed martial arts league. The undefeated Sweden crushed all its opponents with dismal ease. The prodigy challenges the formidable Gilbert Burns on Saturday and is eyeing the welterweight throne already occupied by Kamaru Usman.

The final appearance of Khamzat Chimayev in the octagon was a gem of perfection. It was October 30, 2021, in Abu Dhabi, against Li Jingliang, 11I in the welterweight rankings. He only needed ten seconds to grab his opponent’s head and shake it like a plum tree, then address Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) boss Dana White, sitting on the edge of the cage.

Torturing Jingliang to the ground, Chimae yelled at White, “Mage! Mage! Mage! I’ll take anyone! I’m the king!”

“He played…