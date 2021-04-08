UFC schedule 2021: Every fight coming up – Usman vs Masvidal, McGregor vs Poirier 3

A short break for Easter in the UFC will be followed by plenty of top action over the coming weeks as the world’s top MMA stars face off.

Conor McGregor suffered a shock defeat to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 to kickstart 2021 and there’s been plenty of thrills and spills in the months since.

Getty Images – Getty McGregor suffered a shock defeat to Poirier at UFC 257 in January and they are thought to be ready to meet again in July

McGregor headlined the Fight Island event in January but was stunned by old rival Poirier who claimed a brilliant TKO win over the Irishman.

Kamaru Usman then defended his welterweight crown at UFC 258 in February, seeing off Gilbert Burns in devastating style.

Jan Blachowicz defeat Israel Adesanya at UFC 259 where Amanda Nunes also defended her title and most recently Francis Ngannou became the new heavyweight champion by beating Stipe Miocic at UFC 260.

Here’s the full schedule of next fights, while a possible third match between McGregor and Poirier is thought to be ready for July.

UFC Vegas 23 – April 10, 2021 – UFC Apex, Las Vegas

UFC Fight Night 24 – April 17, 2021 – UFC Apex, Las Vegas

Robert Whittaker vs. Kelvin Gastelum (replaced Paulo Costa)

Gerald Meerschaert vs. Bartosz Fabinski

Chase Sherman vs. Parker Porter

UFC 261 – April 24, 2021 – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville

Kamaru Usman (c) vs. Jorge Masvidal

Valentina Shevchenko (c) vs. Jessica Andrade

Zhang Weili (c) vs. Rose Namajunas

Chris Weidman vs. Uriah Hall

Anthony Smith vs. Jimmy Crute

UFC on ESPN 23 – May 1, 2021 – TBC

Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka

Andreas Michailidis vs. KB Bhullar

Randa Markos vs. Luana Pinheiro

UFC on ESPN 24 – May 8, 2021 – TBC

Cory Sandhagen vs. T.J. Dillashaw

Zarrukh Adashev vs. Ryan Benoit

Ilia Topuria vs. Ludovit Klein

UFC 262 – May 15, 2021 – Toyota Center, Houston

Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler

Priscila Cachoeira vs. Gina Mazany

Alex Perez vs. Matt Schnell

UFC Fight Night 188 – May 22, 2021 – TBC

Rob Font vs. Cody Garbrandt

Raulian Paiva vs. David Dvorak

Felicia Spencer vs. Danyelle Wolf

UFC Fight Night 189 – June 5, 2021 – TBC

Maryna Moroz vs. Manon Fiorot

Walt Harris vs. Marcin Tybura

Youssef Zalal vs. Sean Woodson

UFC 263 – June 12, 2021 – TBC

Deiveson Figueiredo (c) vs Brandon Moreno

Carlos Felipe vs. Jake Collier

Luigi Vendramini vs. Fares Ziam

RESULTS IN 2020/21

UFC 260 – March 27, 2021 – UFC Apex, Las Vegas

Francis Ngannou def. Stipe Miocic, KO (punch)

Vicente Luque def. Tyron Woodley, submission (D’Arce choke)

Sean O’Malley def. Thomas Almeid, KO (punch)

Miranda Maverick def. Gillian Robertson, decision (unanimous)

Jamie Mullarkey def. Khama Worthy, KO (punch)

UFC Vegas 22 – March 20, 2021 – UFC Apex, Las Vegas

Derek Brunson def. Kevin Holland, Decision (unanimous)

Max Griffin def. Song Kenan, KO (punches)

Montserrat Ruiz def. Cheyanne Buys, Decision (unanimous)

Adrian Yanez def. Gustavo Lopez, KO (punch)

UFC Fight Night 187 – March 13, 2021 – UFC Apex, Las Vegas

Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad, No Contest (accidental eye poke)

Ryan Spann def. Misha Cirkunov, TKO (punches)

Dan Ige def. Gavin Tucker, KO (punch)

Davey Grant def. Jonathan Martinez, KO (punch)

UFC 259 – March 6, 2021 – UFC Apex, Las Vegas

Jan Blachowicz (c) def. Israel Adesanya, Decision (unanimous)

Amanda Nunes (c) def. Megan Anderson, Submission (triangle armbar)

Aljamain Sterling def. Petr Yan (c), DQ (illegal knee)

Islam Makhachev def. Drew Dober, Submission (arm-triangle choke)

Aleksandar Rakic def. Thiago Santos, Decision (unanimous)

UFC Fight Night 186 – February 27, 2021 – UFC Apex, Las Vegas

Ciryl Gane def. Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Decision (unanimous)

Magomed Ankalaev def. Nikita Krylov, Decision (unanimous)

Mayra Bueno Silva def. Montana De La Rosa, Draw (majority)

Pedro Munhoz def. Jimmie Rivera, Decision (unanimous)

UFC Fight Night 185 – February 20, 2021 – UFC Apex, Las Vegas

Derrick Lewis def. Curtis Blaydes, KO (punches)

Yana Kunitskaya def. Ketlen Vieira, Decision (unanimous)

Darrick Minner def. Charles Rosa, Decision (unanimous)

Chris Daukaus def. Aleksei Oleinik, TKO (punches)

UFC 258 – February 13, 2021 – UFC Apex, Las Vegas

Kamaru Usman def. Gilbert Burns, TKO (punches)

Alexa Grasso def. Maycee Barber, Decision (unanimous)

Kelvin Gastelum def. Ian Heinisch, Decision (unanimous)

Ricky Simon def. Brian Kelleher, Decision (unanimous)

UFC Fight Night 184 – February 6, 2021 – UFC Apex, Las Vegas

Alexander Volkov def. Alistair Overeem, TKO (punches)

Cory Sandhagen def. Frankie Edgar, KO (flying knee)

Clay Guida def. Michael Johnson, Decision (unanimous)

Alexandre Pantoja def. Manel Kape, Decision (unanimous)

UFC 257 – January 23, 2021 – Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

UFC Fight Island 8 – January 20, 2021 – Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

Michael Chiesa def. Neil Magny, Decision (unanimous)

Warlley Alves def. Mounir Lazzez, TKO (body kicks and punches)

Isaac Villanueva def. Vinicius Moreira, KO (punch)

Viviane Araujo def. Roxanne Modafferi, Decision (unanimous)

UFC Fight Island 7 – January 16, 2021 – Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi