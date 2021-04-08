UFC schedule 2021: Every fight coming up – Usman vs Masvidal, McGregor vs Poirier 3

A short break for Easter in the UFC will be followed by plenty of top action over the coming weeks as the world’s top MMA stars face off.
Conor McGregor suffered a shock defeat to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 to kickstart 2021 and there’s been plenty of thrills and spills in the months since.
McGregor headlined the Fight Island event in January but was stunned by old rival Poirier who claimed a brilliant TKO win over the Irishman.
Kamaru Usman then defended his welterweight crown at UFC 258 in February, seeing off Gilbert Burns in devastating style.
Jan Blachowicz defeat Israel Adesanya at UFC 259 where Amanda Nunes also defended her title and most recently Francis Ngannou became the new heavyweight champion by beating Stipe Miocic at UFC 260.
Here’s the full schedule of next fights, while a possible third match between McGregor and Poirier is thought to be ready for July.
UFC Vegas 23 – April 10, 2021 – UFC Apex, Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 24 – April 17, 2021 – UFC Apex, Las Vegas
- Robert Whittaker vs. Kelvin Gastelum (replaced Paulo Costa)
- Gerald Meerschaert vs. Bartosz Fabinski
- Chase Sherman vs. Parker Porter
UFC 261 – April 24, 2021 – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville
- Kamaru Usman (c) vs. Jorge Masvidal
- Valentina Shevchenko (c) vs. Jessica Andrade
- Zhang Weili (c) vs. Rose Namajunas
- Chris Weidman vs. Uriah Hall
- Anthony Smith vs. Jimmy Crute
UFC on ESPN 23 – May 1, 2021 – TBC
- Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka
- Andreas Michailidis vs. KB Bhullar
- Randa Markos vs. Luana Pinheiro
UFC on ESPN 24 – May 8, 2021 – TBC
- Cory Sandhagen vs. T.J. Dillashaw
- Zarrukh Adashev vs. Ryan Benoit
- Ilia Topuria vs. Ludovit Klein
UFC 262 – May 15, 2021 – Toyota Center, Houston
- Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler
- Priscila Cachoeira vs. Gina Mazany
- Rayo Vallecano vs. Salamanca Viviane Araujo
- Alex Perez vs. Matt Schnell
UFC Fight Night 188 – May 22, 2021 – TBC
- Rob Font vs. Cody Garbrandt
- Raulian Paiva vs. David Dvorak
- Felicia Spencer vs. Danyelle Wolf
UFC Fight Night 189 – June 5, 2021 – TBC
- Maryna Moroz vs. Manon Fiorot
- Walt Harris vs. Marcin Tybura
- Youssef Zalal vs. Sean Woodson
UFC 263 – June 12, 2021 – TBC
- Deiveson Figueiredo (c) vs Brandon Moreno
- Carlos Felipe vs. Jake Collier
- Luigi Vendramini vs. Fares Ziam
RESULTS IN 2020/21
UFC 260 – March 27, 2021 – UFC Apex, Las Vegas
- Francis Ngannou def. Stipe Miocic, KO (punch)
- Vicente Luque def. Tyron Woodley, submission (D’Arce choke)
- Sean O’Malley def. Thomas Almeid, KO (punch)
- Miranda Maverick def. Gillian Robertson, decision (unanimous)
- Jamie Mullarkey def. Khama Worthy, KO (punch)
UFC Vegas 22 – March 20, 2021 – UFC Apex, Las Vegas
- Derek Brunson def. Kevin Holland, Decision (unanimous)
- Max Griffin def. Song Kenan, KO (punches)
- Montserrat Ruiz def. Cheyanne Buys, Decision (unanimous)
- Adrian Yanez def. Gustavo Lopez, KO (punch)
UFC Fight Night 187 – March 13, 2021 – UFC Apex, Las Vegas
- Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad, No Contest (accidental eye poke)
- Ryan Spann def. Misha Cirkunov, TKO (punches)
- Dan Ige def. Gavin Tucker, KO (punch)
- Davey Grant def. Jonathan Martinez, KO (punch)
UFC 259 – March 6, 2021 – UFC Apex, Las Vegas
- Jan Blachowicz (c) def. Israel Adesanya, Decision (unanimous)
- Amanda Nunes (c) def. Megan Anderson, Submission (triangle armbar)
- Aljamain Sterling def. Petr Yan (c), DQ (illegal knee)
- Islam Makhachev def. Drew Dober, Submission (arm-triangle choke)
- Aleksandar Rakic def. Thiago Santos, Decision (unanimous)
UFC Fight Night 186 – February 27, 2021 – UFC Apex, Las Vegas
- Ciryl Gane def. Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Decision (unanimous)
- Magomed Ankalaev def. Nikita Krylov, Decision (unanimous)
- Mayra Bueno Silva def. Montana De La Rosa, Draw (majority)
- Pedro Munhoz def. Jimmie Rivera, Decision (unanimous)
UFC Fight Night 185 – February 20, 2021 – UFC Apex, Las Vegas
- Derrick Lewis def. Curtis Blaydes, KO (punches)
- Yana Kunitskaya def. Ketlen Vieira, Decision (unanimous)
- Darrick Minner def. Charles Rosa, Decision (unanimous)
- Chris Daukaus def. Aleksei Oleinik, TKO (punches)
UFC 258 – February 13, 2021 – UFC Apex, Las Vegas
- Kamaru Usman def. Gilbert Burns, TKO (punches)
- Alexa Grasso def. Maycee Barber, Decision (unanimous)
- Kelvin Gastelum def. Ian Heinisch, Decision (unanimous)
- Ricky Simon def. Brian Kelleher, Decision (unanimous)
UFC Fight Night 184 – February 6, 2021 – UFC Apex, Las Vegas
- Alexander Volkov def. Alistair Overeem, TKO (punches)
- Cory Sandhagen def. Frankie Edgar, KO (flying knee)
- Clay Guida def. Michael Johnson, Decision (unanimous)
- Alexandre Pantoja def. Manel Kape, Decision (unanimous)
UFC 257 – January 23, 2021 – Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi
UFC Fight Island 8 – January 20, 2021 – Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi
- Michael Chiesa def. Neil Magny, Decision (unanimous)
- Warlley Alves def. Mounir Lazzez, TKO (body kicks and punches)
- Isaac Villanueva def. Vinicius Moreira, KO (punch)
- Viviane Araujo def. Roxanne Modafferi, Decision (unanimous)
UFC Fight Island 7 – January 16, 2021 – Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi
.