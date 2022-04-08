UFC star Conor McGregor faces another day in court as he issues clear message after traffic charges

MMA fighter Conor McGregor faces another day in court when he must plead for six road traffic offenses – including two dangerous driving raps.

But the 33-year-old vowed to get “straight back into training” following his appearance this morning at the close of his return to the UFC.

The Dubliner arrived in the Blanchardstown courtyard behind the wheel of 211 registered Rolls-Royces just before 11 a.m. on Thursday, after a Range Rover Jeep caught hold of two of its comrades.

He got out of the driver’s seat in the plush car and as he walked into the building, he greeted photographers and journalists and said: “Hovia boys, okay.”

A few minutes later, McGregor entered the courtroom and sat down…