UFC Streams: Watch “UFC 261” Free Live Streaming on Reddit – Film TMT

UFC 261 is just a few hours away and it is likely to be some of the stacked UFC playing cards of the 12 months with three UFC title fights.

A rematch between UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and fourth-ranked welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal will headline the principle occasion of UFC 261 in Jacksonville, Florida, on April 24.

UFC 261 might be held in entrance of a full crowd at VyStar Veterans Memorial Area, with prelims beginning at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+. The primary card pay-per-view is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET, solely on ESPN+.

Usman defeated Masvidal by unanimous determination in July 2020 and efficiently defended the belt in opposition to Gilbert Burns at UFC 258 in February. Masvidal has earned a fame as considered one of UFC’s most enjoyable fighters and holds the document for the quickest knockout in UFC historical past.

What Time Does UFC 261 Begin?

The UFC 261 principal card begins at 10pm EST / 7pm PST. The prelims begin at 8pm EST / 5pm PST, and the early prelims are on at 6pm EST / 3pmPST.

The right way to Stream UFC 261 Stay On-line

UFC 261’s principal card pits Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal in a Welterweight Championship title bout. The one strategy to watch the struggle is to stream UFC 261 on ESPN+ by means of your laptop computer, TV, pill or cellphone. Listed here are 3 ways to stream UFC 261 on ESPN+.

UFC 261 dwell streaming platforms?

Not all followers like to observe their favourite sport and present with the help of a cable connection. Within the instances of Web Development, they’ll discover quite a few on-line channels and streaming choices. These companies can mean you can watch UFC 261 dwell with none hindrance.

Subsequently, with none additional delay, let’s try and discover the dwell streaming channels.

ESPN Official Channel

ESPN PPV is the principle broadcasting rights holder within the US for the struggle. The struggle might be accessible for dwell streaming by way of the ESPN web site, it is going to be provided on a Pay-Per-View foundation. The estimated PPV worth is predicted to be about $69.99. A Pay-Per-View account might be wanted as a way to entry the PPV dwell stream.

