LATEST

UFC to live stream ‘Watch Along’ on Twitch for UFC 261

Avatar
By
Posted on
UFC to live stream 'Watch Along' on Twitch for UFC 261
Contents hide
1 UFC TO LIVE STREAM ‘WATCH ALONG’ ON TWITCH FOR UFC 261: USMAN VS. MASVIDAL 2
2 Proceed Studying

UFC TO LIVE STREAM ‘WATCH ALONG’ ON TWITCH FOR UFC 261: USMAN VS. MASVIDAL 2

Occasion Hosted by Steve-O, Jens Pulver, and CM Punk

Stream Begins at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT this Saturday, April 24

UFC as we speak introduced the Watch Alongside for UFC 261: USMAN vs. MASVIDAL 2 on Twitch, the place followers can watch and work together with hosts Steve-O, Jens Pulver, and CM Punk. The stream begins at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT this Saturday, April 24, and can characteristic previews, predictions, breakdowns, highlights, and reactions in real-time.

“UFC is all the time searching for new methods to have interaction our followers in a significant, dynamic manner,” mentioned David Shaw, Senior Vice President of Worldwide and Content material. “Via Twitch, UFC is making a second display expertise designed to really feel like a enjoyable watch celebration. Followers can expertise considered one of our largest occasions with influencers in real-time, as in the event that they’re sitting in the identical room.”

Twitch customers can tune into UFC’s channel whereas watching UFC 261: USMAN vs. MASVIDAL 2 and listen to MMA tremendous fan Steve-O, former UFC champion Jens Pulver, and former UFC athlete {and professional} wrestler CM Punk present their predictions, break down every combat, and react to the motion. Through the stream, viewers can use their Twitch Channel Factors to affix the dialog and make predictions for every matchup.

The stream will start at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT with the ultimate two bouts of the prelims and proceed by means of the principle card. Following the occasion, Jens Pulver will recap the motion and watch post-fight interviews and the post-fight press convention.

UFC 261: USMAN vs. MASVIDAL 2 will happen Saturday, April 24, at VyStar Veterans Memorial Enviornment in Jacksonville, Fla. The primary occasion will see an exhilarating welterweight championship rematch when Kamaru Usman defends in opposition to No. 4 ranked contender Jorge Masvidal. Girls’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko goes for her fifth consecutive title protection in opposition to No. 1 ranked contender Jessica Andrade. In a extremely anticipated girls’s strawweight championship bout, Zhang Weili faces former champion and No. 1 ranked contender Rose Namajunas.

UFC joined Twitch in 2019 and has rapidly grown to turn into the second most-followed sports activities property on the platform. UFC’s Twitch Channel gives viewers with occasion recaps, archival footage from UFC FIGHT PASS, previews for upcoming occasions, and extra. All income generated from subscriptions to the channel advantages the American Most cancers Society, a corporation devoted to eliminating most cancers.

To comply with the UFC Twitch channel, please go to www.twitch.television/ufc.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
44
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
41
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
39
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
37
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
36
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
The Internet of things The Internet of things
36
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
34
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
33
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
33
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
33
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top