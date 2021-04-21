UFC TO LIVE STREAM ‘WATCH ALONG’ ON TWITCH FOR UFC 261: USMAN VS. MASVIDAL 2

Occasion Hosted by Steve-O, Jens Pulver, and CM Punk

Stream Begins at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT this Saturday, April 24

UFC as we speak introduced the Watch Alongside for UFC 261: USMAN vs. MASVIDAL 2 on Twitch, the place followers can watch and work together with hosts Steve-O, Jens Pulver, and CM Punk. The stream begins at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT this Saturday, April 24, and can characteristic previews, predictions, breakdowns, highlights, and reactions in real-time.

“UFC is all the time searching for new methods to have interaction our followers in a significant, dynamic manner,” mentioned David Shaw, Senior Vice President of Worldwide and Content material. “Via Twitch, UFC is making a second display expertise designed to really feel like a enjoyable watch celebration. Followers can expertise considered one of our largest occasions with influencers in real-time, as in the event that they’re sitting in the identical room.”

Twitch customers can tune into UFC’s channel whereas watching UFC 261: USMAN vs. MASVIDAL 2 and listen to MMA tremendous fan Steve-O, former UFC champion Jens Pulver, and former UFC athlete {and professional} wrestler CM Punk present their predictions, break down every combat, and react to the motion. Through the stream, viewers can use their Twitch Channel Factors to affix the dialog and make predictions for every matchup.

The stream will start at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT with the ultimate two bouts of the prelims and proceed by means of the principle card. Following the occasion, Jens Pulver will recap the motion and watch post-fight interviews and the post-fight press convention.

UFC 261: USMAN vs. MASVIDAL 2 will happen Saturday, April 24, at VyStar Veterans Memorial Enviornment in Jacksonville, Fla. The primary occasion will see an exhilarating welterweight championship rematch when Kamaru Usman defends in opposition to No. 4 ranked contender Jorge Masvidal. Girls’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko goes for her fifth consecutive title protection in opposition to No. 1 ranked contender Jessica Andrade. In a extremely anticipated girls’s strawweight championship bout, Zhang Weili faces former champion and No. 1 ranked contender Rose Namajunas.

UFC joined Twitch in 2019 and has rapidly grown to turn into the second most-followed sports activities property on the platform. UFC’s Twitch Channel gives viewers with occasion recaps, archival footage from UFC FIGHT PASS, previews for upcoming occasions, and extra. All income generated from subscriptions to the channel advantages the American Most cancers Society, a corporation devoted to eliminating most cancers.

To comply with the UFC Twitch channel, please go to www.twitch.television/ufc.