UFC Vegas 24 Pick ‘Em Results

Congratulations to Michael J. for successful our UFC Vegas 24 Choose ‘Em Contest! Subsequent Choose ‘Em motion will probably be for UFC 261 on Apr twenty fourth. Thanks for taking part in!

Consensus Picks

Robert Whittaker – 88%

Andrei Arlovski – 53%

Abdul Razak Alhassan – 89%

Luis Pena – 68%

Consensus General Document in 2021: 29-26 (53%)



UFC Vegas 24 Choose ‘Em Outcomes

1 Michael J. 10 2 Andre Tran 8 2 and 8 2 Herman Martinez 8 2 Jake Hancock 8 2 Kohi Delvi 8 2 MiracleMaia 8 2 Sam Keary 8 2 Shawn Christensen 8 2 Umar Zaheer 8 11 Brandon Kaplan 7 11 Cody pearson 7 11 Corey Heck 7 11 Dylan Simonsen 7 11 Stefan Pietropaolo 7 11 Need roses 7 17 Ash.Okay 6 17 Bjorn Haycock 6 17 Brenda Buckley 6 17 chris lloyd 6 17 Daniel Verdon 6 17 Darian Corridor 6 17 James cornett 6 17 John Rong 6 17 Michael V. 6 17 Omar Abdulla 6 17 Ryan A. MacDonald 6 17 Vic Rattanasithy 6 29 daniel 5 29 DJ 5 29 Glen Stanley 5 29 John Soliven 5 29 Justice Carrenard 5 29 Kim 5 29 Luke Galloway 5 29 Michael Chen 5 29 Neil H. 5 29 Salvatore Adragna 5 29 Sam Fowler 5 29 Tara shafts 5 29 Tp 5 29 Tristan Raye 5 43 Agus Susanto 4 43 Ben Hilder 4 43 I M 4 43 Dalton Smith 4 43 danny 4 43 Ibrahim 4 43 Marco Pham 4 43 miguel alonso del valle 4 43 Nathan H. 4 43 Sean OBrien 4 43 StarFan74 4 43 stewartthames 4 43 theJawas 4 43 Tony Do 4 57 Adrian Sunnex 3 57 Joshua Adepitan 3 57 Justin “ Slickj” Vazquez 3 57 Luke Smith 3 57 Robert Oakes 3 62 Dave Okay. 2 62 Dwayne Murrell 2 62 larry chaput 2 62 Rodney 2 62 Ryan von der Heyden 2 62 ryanC 2 62 Steve Threat 2 62 The MMA Manifesto 2 70 Barry Oh 1 70 I Don’t Care 1 70 James approach 1 73 Isaac 0



2021 General High Ten

1 Herman Martinez 68 2 Omar Abdulla 67 3 Ibrahim 64 4 Nathan H. 63 4 Ryan A. MacDonald 63 6 Adrian Sunnex 62 7 Michael J. 61 7 Neil H. 61 9 Isaac Okay 59 10 Stefan Pietropaolo 58

