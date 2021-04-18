LATEST

UFC Vegas 24 Pick ‘Em Results

Avatar
By
Posted on
UFC Vegas 24 Pick 'Em Results

Congratulations to Michael J. for successful our UFC Vegas 24 Choose ‘Em Contest!  Subsequent Choose ‘Em motion will probably be for UFC 261 on Apr twenty fourth. Thanks for taking part in!

points bet banner

Consensus Picks

Robert Whittaker – 88%
Andrei Arlovski – 53%
Abdul Razak Alhassan – 89%
Luis Pena – 68%

Consensus General Document in 2021: 29-26 (53%)


UFC Vegas 24 Choose ‘Em Outcomes

1 Michael J. 10
2 Andre Tran 8
2 and 8
2 Herman Martinez 8
2 Jake Hancock 8
2 Kohi Delvi 8
2 MiracleMaia 8
2 Sam Keary 8
2 Shawn Christensen 8
2 Umar Zaheer 8
11 Brandon Kaplan 7
11 Cody pearson 7
11 Corey Heck 7
11 Dylan Simonsen 7
11 Stefan Pietropaolo 7
11 Need roses 7
17 Ash.Okay 6
17 Bjorn Haycock 6
17 Brenda Buckley 6
17 chris lloyd 6
17 Daniel Verdon 6
17 Darian Corridor 6
17 James cornett 6
17 John Rong 6
17 Michael V. 6
17 Omar Abdulla 6
17 Ryan A. MacDonald 6
17 Vic Rattanasithy 6
29 daniel 5
29 DJ 5
29 Glen Stanley 5
29 John Soliven 5
29 Justice Carrenard 5
29 Kim 5
29 Luke Galloway 5
29 Michael Chen 5
29 Neil H. 5
29 Salvatore Adragna 5
29 Sam Fowler 5
29 Tara shafts 5
29 Tp 5
29 Tristan Raye 5
43 Agus Susanto 4
43 Ben Hilder 4
43 I M 4
43 Dalton Smith 4
43 danny 4
43 Ibrahim 4
43 Marco Pham 4
43 miguel alonso del valle 4
43 Nathan H. 4
43 Sean OBrien 4
43 StarFan74 4
43 stewartthames 4
43 theJawas 4
43 Tony Do 4
57 Adrian Sunnex 3
57 Joshua Adepitan 3
57 Justin “ Slickj” Vazquez 3
57 Luke Smith 3
57 Robert Oakes 3
62 Dave Okay. 2
62 Dwayne Murrell 2
62 larry chaput 2
62 Rodney 2
62 Ryan von der Heyden 2
62 ryanC 2
62 Steve Threat 2
62 The MMA Manifesto 2
70 Barry Oh 1
70 I Don’t Care 1
70 James approach 1
73 Isaac 0


2021 General High Ten

1 Herman Martinez 68
2 Omar Abdulla 67
3 Ibrahim 64
4 Nathan H. 63
4 Ryan A. MacDonald 63
6 Adrian Sunnex 62
7 Michael J. 61
7 Neil H. 61
9 Isaac Okay 59
10 Stefan Pietropaolo 58

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant within the Amazon Providers LLC Associates Program, an affiliate promoting program designed to offer a method for websites to earn promoting charges by promoting and linking to amazon.com)

Related Items:

Most Popular

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
29
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
28
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
27
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
25
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
The Internet of things The Internet of things
24
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
23
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
23
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
22
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
22
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
21
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top