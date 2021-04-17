LATEST

UFC Vegas 24 results – Whittaker vs. Gastelum

Avatar
By
Posted on
UFC Vegas 24 results - Whittaker vs. Gastelum

A battle a number of years within the making will headline UFC Vegas 24 on April 17. Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker will lastly meet Kelvin Gastelum contained in the octagon.

The 2 males had been initially slated to satisfy at UFC 234 in Australia roughly two years in the past however the battle was canceled on quick discover as Whittaker would want to endure emergency surgical procedure.

In the present day’s battle card takes place on the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Contents hide
1 UFC Vegas 24 outcomes under:
2 Proceed Studying

UFC Vegas 24 outcomes under:

Primary Card (ESPN, 10 p.m. ET)

Robert Whittaker vs. Kelvin Gastelum

Jeremy Stephens vs. Drakkar Klose

Andrei Arlovski vs. Chase Sherman

Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Jacob Malkoun

Luis Pena vs. Alex Munoz

Preliminary Card (ESPN, ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Tracy Cortez vs. Justine Kish

Alexander Romanov vs. Juan Espino

Jessica Penne vs. Lupita Godinez

Bartosz Fabinski vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Austin Hubbard vs. Dakota Bush

Tony Gravely vs. Anthony Birchak

Eric Kowal

Founding father of MyMMANews.com
– After writing for Final MMA journal and serving because the editor for U.S. Fight Sports activities, each of which went on hiatus, I made a decision to enterprise out by myself and enlist a workers of writers and photographers that would assist me obtain my objective of telling tales that will in any other case go untold. We pleasure ourselves in taking a deeper look into the fighter, and understanding what makes them tick.
– #1 Dad, Marine Corps Veteran, 80’s and 90’s Professional Wrestling Fan, MMA Commentator, Beer Lover, and avid film watcher. Significantly….. I watch loads of films.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
24
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
24
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
22
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
The Internet of things The Internet of things
22
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
20
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
19
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
19
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
19
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
19
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
19
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top