UFC Vegas 24 results – Whittaker vs. Gastelum

A battle a number of years within the making will headline UFC Vegas 24 on April 17. Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker will lastly meet Kelvin Gastelum contained in the octagon.
The 2 males had been initially slated to satisfy at UFC 234 in Australia roughly two years in the past however the battle was canceled on quick discover as Whittaker would want to endure emergency surgical procedure.
In the present day’s battle card takes place on the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.
UFC Vegas 24 outcomes under:
Primary Card (ESPN, 10 p.m. ET)
Robert Whittaker vs. Kelvin Gastelum
Jeremy Stephens vs. Drakkar Klose
Andrei Arlovski vs. Chase Sherman
Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Jacob Malkoun
Luis Pena vs. Alex Munoz
Preliminary Card (ESPN, ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)
Tracy Cortez vs. Justine Kish
Alexander Romanov vs. Juan Espino
Jessica Penne vs. Lupita Godinez
Bartosz Fabinski vs. Gerald Meerschaert
Austin Hubbard vs. Dakota Bush
Tony Gravely vs. Anthony Birchak