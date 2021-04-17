UFC Vegas 24 results – Whittaker vs. Gastelum

A battle a number of years within the making will headline UFC Vegas 24 on April 17. Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker will lastly meet Kelvin Gastelum contained in the octagon.

The 2 males had been initially slated to satisfy at UFC 234 in Australia roughly two years in the past however the battle was canceled on quick discover as Whittaker would want to endure emergency surgical procedure.

In the present day’s battle card takes place on the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

UFC Vegas 24 outcomes under:

Primary Card (ESPN, 10 p.m. ET)

Robert Whittaker vs. Kelvin Gastelum

Jeremy Stephens vs. Drakkar Klose

Andrei Arlovski vs. Chase Sherman

Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Jacob Malkoun

Luis Pena vs. Alex Munoz

Preliminary Card (ESPN, ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Tracy Cortez vs. Justine Kish

Alexander Romanov vs. Juan Espino

Jessica Penne vs. Lupita Godinez

Bartosz Fabinski vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Austin Hubbard vs. Dakota Bush

Tony Gravely vs. Anthony Birchak

Eric Kowal

Founding father of MyMMANews.com

– After writing for Final MMA journal and serving because the editor for U.S. Fight Sports activities, each of which went on hiatus, I made a decision to enterprise out by myself and enlist a workers of writers and photographers that would assist me obtain my objective of telling tales that will in any other case go untold. We pleasure ourselves in taking a deeper look into the fighter, and understanding what makes them tick.

– #1 Dad, Marine Corps Veteran, 80’s and 90’s Professional Wrestling Fan, MMA Commentator, Beer Lover, and avid film watcher. Significantly….. I watch loads of films.