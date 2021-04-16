UFC Vegas 24 weigh-in results – Whittaker vs. Gastelum

A battle a number of years within the making will headline UFC Vegas 24 on April 17. Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker will lastly meet Kelvin Gastelum contained in the octagon.

The 2 males have been initially slated to fulfill at UFC 234 in Australia roughly two years in the past however the battle was canceled on brief discover as Whittaker would wish to bear emergency surgical procedure.

Immediately’s weigh-ins happen on the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The identical venue hosts Saturday’s card, which has a major card on ESPN following prelims on ESPN2.

UFC Vegas 24 weigh-in outcomes under:

MAIN CARD (ESPN, ESPN+, 10 p.m. ET)

Robert Whittaker () vs. Kelvin Gastelum ()

Drakkar Klose () vs. Jeremy Stephens ()

Andrei Arlovski () vs. Chase Sherman ()

Abdul Razak Alhassan () vs. Jacob Malkoun ()

Alexander Munoz () vs. Luis Pena ()

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Tracy Cortez () vs. Justine Kish ()

Juan Espino () vs. Alexandr Romanov ()

Lupita Godinez () vs. Jessica Penne ()

Bartosz Fabinski () vs. Gerald Meerschaert ()

Zarah Fairn () vs. Josiane Nunes ()

Anthony Birchak () vs. Tony Gravely ()

Austin Hubbard () vs. Natan Levy ()

