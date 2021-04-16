LATEST

UFC Vegas 24 weigh-in results – Whittaker vs. Gastelum

Avatar
By
Posted on
UFC Vegas 24 weigh-in results - Whittaker vs. Gastelum

A battle a number of years within the making will headline UFC Vegas 24 on April 17. Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker will lastly meet Kelvin Gastelum contained in the octagon.

The 2 males have been initially slated to fulfill at UFC 234 in Australia roughly two years in the past however the battle was canceled on brief discover as Whittaker would wish to bear emergency surgical procedure.

Immediately’s weigh-ins happen on the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The identical venue hosts Saturday’s card, which has a major card on ESPN following prelims on ESPN2.

Contents hide
1 UFC Vegas 24 weigh-in outcomes under:
2 Proceed Studying

UFC Vegas 24 weigh-in outcomes under:

MAIN CARD (ESPN, ESPN+, 10 p.m. ET)

Robert Whittaker () vs. Kelvin Gastelum ()
Drakkar Klose () vs. Jeremy Stephens ()
Andrei Arlovski () vs. Chase Sherman ()
Abdul Razak Alhassan () vs. Jacob Malkoun ()
Alexander Munoz () vs. Luis Pena ()

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Tracy Cortez () vs. Justine Kish ()
Juan Espino () vs. Alexandr Romanov ()
Lupita Godinez () vs. Jessica Penne ()
Bartosz Fabinski () vs. Gerald Meerschaert ()
Zarah Fairn () vs. Josiane Nunes ()
Anthony Birchak () vs. Tony Gravely ()
Austin Hubbard () vs. Natan Levy ()

Eric Kowal

Founding father of MyMMANews.com
– After writing for Final MMA journal and serving because the editor for U.S. Fight Sports activities, each of which went on hiatus, I made a decision to enterprise out alone and enlist a employees of writers and photographers that would assist me obtain my purpose of telling tales that will in any other case go untold. We delight ourselves in taking a deeper look into the fighter, and understanding what makes them tick.
– #1 Dad, Marine Corps Veteran, 80’s and 90’s Professional Wrestling Fan, MMA Commentator, Beer Lover, and avid film watcher. Significantly….. I watch quite a lot of films.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
19
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
19
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
15
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
14
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
14
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
14
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
13
ENTERTAINMENT

This city was most liked by Brad Pitt in India, said- people come here to die…
DA Image DA Image
13
LATEST

IPL 2021 KKR vs MI: This is why Rohit Sharma is paying extra attention to fitness after IPL 2020
DA Image DA Image
13
LATEST

Even after scoring a century, captain Sanju Samson could not get Rajasthan Royals win against Punjab Kings, know what said after the match
DA Image DA Image
13
ENTERTAINMENT

Dharmendra is removing the sadness from Corona in a home-grown style, the video surfaced

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top