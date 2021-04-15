UFC Welcomes Fans Back to T-Mobile Arena For Historic Rubber Match

UFC welcomes followers again to the combat capital of the world at full capability as T-Cell Area opens its doorways on Saturday, July 10 for one of many greatest fights in UFC historical past. Headlining the occasion would be the rubber match of the trilogy between former interim UFC light-weight champion and present No. 1 ranked contender Dustin Poirier and former two-division UFC champion and No. 6 Conor McGregor.

UFC 264: POIRIER vs. McGREGOR 3 will happen Saturday, July 10 at T-Cell Area in Las Vegas. All bouts can be simulcast on ESPN+ in English and Spanish starting at 6:15 p.m. ET/3:15 p.m. PT with the UFC Combat Go prelims. The prelims will proceed completely on ESPN & ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and the ESPN+ Pay-Per-View primary card will kick off at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

UFC 264: POIRIER vs. McGREGOR 3 tickets will go on sale Friday, April 16 at 12 p.m. PT and can be found for buy at axs.com. Ticket gross sales are restricted to eight (8) per particular person. UFC Combat Membership members can have the chance to buy tickets Thursday, April 15 at 10 a.m. PT by way of the web site www.ufcfightclub.com. A particular Web ticket pre-sale can be obtainable to UFC publication subscribers Thursday, April 15 beginning at 2 p.m. PT. To entry this presale, customers should register for the UFC publication by UFC.com.

No. 6 ranked males’s pound-for-pound fighter Poirier (27-6, 1 NC, combating out of Coconut Creek, Fla.) plans to repeat his efficiency over McGregor from UFC 257 earlier this 12 months and depart little question who the higher fighter is. A member of the UFC roster for over 10 years, he has confirmed himself as top-of-the-line on the earth with wins over former UFC champions Max Holloway (twice), Eddie Alvarez and Anthony Pettis. Poirier now seems to retain his spot on the prime of the light-weight ranks and cement himself as the subsequent in line for the belt.

No. 15 ranked males’s pound-for-pound fighter McGregor (22-5, combating out of Dublin, Eire) has his sights set on avenging his loss earlier this 12 months by displaying he’s nonetheless top-of-the-line on the earth. Arguably the preferred UFC star in historical past, he rose to prominence with iconic knockouts of Jose Aldo, Eddie Alvarez and Chad Mendes. McGregor now goals to make an announcement by delivering a classic efficiency towards Poirier.