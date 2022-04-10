UFC will start awarding bonuses to fighters in cryptocurrency

Bloomberg – The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will begin offering a new bonus to its rivals in cryptocurrency, as cryptocurrency platforms become more involved in the world’s major sports leagues.

Payment in bitcoin (xbtPrizes will be awarded to the top three wrestlers in each event of pay per view (pay to watch, usually a specific event on TV) decided by UFC fan votes, with a total of US$60,000 divided among the winners. The UFC has planned for the best fight and individual performances of the night along with its traditional cash bonus.

UFC has been involved in the crypto world since signing a 10-year $175 million endorsement deal with Crypto.com…