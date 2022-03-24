UFC’s Conor McGregor arrested for alleged traffic violations in Dublin, Ireland

UFC star Conor McGregor was arrested on Tuesday for an “alleged road traffic violation” in his native Dublin, Ireland, his team confirmed with ESPN on Wednesday. Irish was free to report first News.

“Mr. McGregor was on his way to the gym when he was stopped [Irish police] for alleged road traffic violations,” McGregor’s spokeswoman Karen Kessler told ESPN in a statement. “He passed drug and alcohol tests taken at the station.”

The Garda, Ireland, police force does not, by law, release the names of those arrested. However, spokesperson Sgt. Margaret Flanagan told ESPN…