(“UFCStreams”) UFC 260: Stipe Miocic vs Francis Ngannou 2 live streaming free – Film Daily

Ufc Fan’s Welcome to my web page Bloody Elbow presents its battle night time and post-fight protection for UFC 260, which fits down on Saturday, March twenty seventh on the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the primary occasion, heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic places his title on the road in a rematch in opposition to Francis Ngannou, whom Miocic beat by unanimous resolution again in 2018.

The co-main occasion is a welterweight bout between former champion Tyron Woodley and Vicente Luque. Initially, featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski was resulting from battle Brian Ortega because the co-headliner, however Volkanovski has examined constructive for coronavirus and as such the matchup has been postponed indefinitely.

UFC 260 airs stay on pay-per-view, with a essential card begin time of 10 PM ET/7 PM PT, with prelims on ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, and one battle on ESPN+/Struggle Cross at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

A rematch between heavyweight G.O.A.T. Miocic and knockout artist Ngannou appeared inevitable. Miocic dominated the Cameroon native on the bottom throughout their battle at UFC 220 in 2018. Nonetheless, Ngannou has run via the UFC’s heavyweight division since then.

Miocic is clearly the extra well-rounded fighter. However he’ll should dodge considered one of Ngannou’s epic blows to carry the title again to Cleveland. The winner of Saturday’s essential occasion is ready to battle former UFC Gentle Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones later this 12 months.

The remainder of the UFC 260 battle card has taken a significant hit resulting from COVID-19 points. However there’s nonetheless so much to love about the primary card that options the return of former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley in opposition to Vincente Luque and fan-favorite bantamweight Sean O’Malley taking over Thomas Almeida.

UFC 260 Struggle Card and Odds

UFC 260 QUICK RESULTS:

265 lbs.: UFC Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou

170 lbs.: Tyron Woodley vs. Vicente Luque

135 lbs.: Sean O’Malley vs. Thomas Almeida

125 lbs.: Miranda Maverick vs. Gillian Robertson

155 lbs.: Jamie Mullarkey vs. Khama Worthy

205 lbs.: Alonzo Menifield vs. Fabio Cherant

170 lbs.: Jared Gooden vs. Abubakar Nurmagomedov

205 lbs .: Modestas Bukauskas vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

145 lbs.: Omar Morales vs. Shane Younger

185 lbs .: Abu Azaitar vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

UFC 260 LIVE PLAY-BY-PLAY: