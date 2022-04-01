Ugadi 2022 date, time and significance of Tamil New Year

Ugadi 2022 date and time

Ugadi Date Saturday, April 2, 2022 Pratipada Tithi Begins at 11:53 AM on April 1, 2022 Pratipada Tithi Ends at 11:58 AM on April 2, 2022

Ugadi traditional rituals and significance

Ugadi or Yugadi is celebrated as the first day of the year by people of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka. On this day new Samvatsara, which is cycle of sixty years, starts. All sixty Samvatsara are identified by unique name.This year the Ugadi will be celebrated on Saturday, April 2, 2022. Ugadi is festively observed in these regions on the first day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month of Chaitra.Ugadi is celebrated as Gudi Padwa by the people of Maharashtra. Both Ugadi and Gudi Padwa are celebrated on the same day.On the day of Ugadi, people make colourful…