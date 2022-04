Ugadi 2022: ” Shubhakrut ” All is well ‘.. CM KCR Ugadi wishes the people of Telangana ..! | CM KCR Greets People of Telangana Of Ugadi 2022

Ugadi 2022: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao conveyed Ugadi festival greetings to the people of Telangana. ‘Shubhakrut’ is the name of the year that carries greetings by name .. Kcr Ugadi 2022: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao wished the people of Telangana a happy Ugadi festival. Carrying good luck with the name …

