Aries

Income –14 Expenditure –14 Raja Yoga –3 Shame –6

Ashwani 1,2,3,4 feet (choo, che, cho, la)

Bharani 1,2,3,4 feet (Lee, Loo, Ley, Lo)

Kritika 1st Foot (a)

This year the teacher will roam in Aquarius (profit) until April 13 next Pisces (expense). Saturn April 28th July 12th to January 17th 2023 Capricorn (Decimal) and the rest of the time …