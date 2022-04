ugadi 2022: Ugadi 2022: Send these wishes and quotes to Ugadi – happy ugadi 2022 send these wishes messages quotes through whatsapp facebook sharechat to your loved ones

Happy Ugadi 2022: All their Telugu festivals are wonderful. Among them Ugadi Thire is separated. What a great festival it is. On this festive day we eat 7 flavors of greens. It has everything sweet, sour, bitter and nutty. We can think of that green symbol for all the hardships, comforts, joys and sorrows in our life. The name Ugadi itself means Yuga Adi …