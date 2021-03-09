UIDAI E Aadhaar Download 2021: How to download Aadhaar Card?

E Aadhar Card Download Online In Hindi, Online How to download Aadhaar Card?, eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in E Aadhaar download, How to know the password of Aadhaar Card PDF ?, etc. Answers to the questions will be given to you in this article. In today’s time, Aadhaar card is a very important document which is used in almost all government and non-governmental works.

Many times it is seen that in the event of our purse being lost, the Aadhar card and other important documents are also lost along with it. To solve this problem, you can download the e-Aadhaar card. Here in this article, we will provide you a step-by-step guide of the Aadhar card download process.

UIDAI Aadhaar Card Download

Many people download the Aadhaar card through the CSC Center if the Aadhaar card is lost, which takes 50-75 rupees to remove the Aadhaar card. To solve this problem, we will tell you about the process of downloading E Aadhar Card yourself. If you have made Aadhaar for the first time, then Aadhaar can be downloaded from the customer service center.

Through the official website of Friends UIDAI, the Aadhaar card can be downloaded in three ways. Here we have explained to you the process of downloading E Aadhar in every way. If you have not yet downloaded the digital format (E Aadhar) of your Aadhar card, then you read this article from beginning to end.

PAN Card and Aadhaar Card Linking (31 March Update)

According to the government, the Aadhaar card has now become one of your important documents. Currently Aadhaar card is not only used for any proof, but it has become necessary to link it with other governmental government and non-governmental documents as well. In India, from the admission of the child to the official work, Aadhaar has been made a necessary document. Aadhaar card is an important document as well as a personal ID, due to which various individuals can be identified.

Meanwhile, now the last date for linking Aadhaar card with PAN card has come. In such a situation, all those Indians who have not linked PAN card to Aadhaar, will have to do this work before 31 March 2021. People who have not yet linked their Aadhaar and PAN card, then get the link soon according to the government, because after March 31, the PAN card of all those citizens who will not be linked with PAN Aadhaar on April 1, Will be deactivated by 2021.

E Aadhaar Card

In today’s time, it is mandatory for everyone to have an Aadhaar card, without Aadhar card it is almost impossible to complete any government work. Aadhar card is required for almost every work, whether governmental or non-governmental. It is necessary for every citizen in the country to have Aadhaar card to take advantage of the welfare facilities provided by the government. It is used as a person’s address and identity proof.

The Aadhaar card has a 12 digit number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). E Aadhaar card is an electronic format of your Aadhaar card. You can use your e-Aadhaar for various government verifications just like the Samadhi Aadhaar card. Like the Aadhaar card, e-Aadhaar also has your biometric data, demographic details, Aadhaar number, photographs and other general information such as name, date of birth, and gender information.

E Aadhaar Card - Required Facts

Name: E Aadhaar Download
Department: Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI)
Beneficiary: Indian citizen
E aadhar card download process: Online
Official website: www.uidai.gov.in/

How to Download E Aadhar Card From Internet?

You can download the e-Aadhaar card by following some easy steps given. All you need for this is mobile / laptop and internet connection.

To download the Aadhaar card from the Internet, open the Chrome browser in your mobile / laptop “Aadhaar Card DownloadSearch by typing “.

After this in the search result in front of you eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/ The website will appear. You have to click on this website. Here you will see three options in the Download Aadhar section.

Aadhaar Number

Enrollment ID (EID)

Virtual ID (VID)

pay attention – If your mobile number is not registered with your Aadhaar, then you cannot download Aadhaar.

How to download E Aadhaar by Aadhaar number?

You have to click on “Aadhaar Number” on the official website of UIDAI as per the picture given above.

After this, you have to enter the 12 digit Aadhaar number at the designated place as given in the picture.

You enter the CAPTCHA code given in the picture and click on the Send OTP button.

Now an OTP will appear on your registered mobile number, fill the OTP and download the Aadhaar card.

How to download E Aadhaar by EID number?

To download the Aadhaar card through the EID number, select the EID in the second option.

Now you fill in the 14 digit EID number at the designated place. You can get this number either on the Aadhaar slip or it can be obtained from the customer service center, where Aadhaar was made.

You enter the CAPTCHA code given in the picture and click on the Send OTP button.

Now an OTP will appear on your registered mobile number, fill the OTP and download the Aadhaar card.

How to download E Aadhaar through Virtual ID?

To download Aadhaar from Virtual ID, click on the third option.

Now enter the 16-digit virtual ID number at the designated location as given in the picture.

You enter the CAPTCHA code given in the picture and click on the Send OTP button.

Now an OTP will appear on your registered mobile number, fill the OTP and download the Aadhaar card.

Aadhaar Card, PAN Card Linking Status Check Process

First of all UIDAI official website will go on. After this, the home page of the website will open in front of you.

will go on. After this, the home page of the website will open in front of you. On the homepage you will find the left hand side.Link aadhaar“Option will appear. Now you have to click on this option.

As soon as you click, a new page will open in front of you. In this page you will find the link Aadhaar form.

After this, you have to fill all the information asked in the form, like PAN number, Aadhaar number and after filling all the information, you will now have to fill the captcha code.

Now you have to click on the option of view link Aadhaar status and as soon as you click, the information related to Aadhaar status will be on your screen.

Online Process to Link Aadhaar Card with PAN Card

First of all UIDAI official website will go on. After this, the home page of the website will open in front of you.

will go on. After this, the home page of the website will open in front of you. On the homepage you will find “Link aadhaarHave to click on “K”. After this, a form will open in front of you. Now you have to enter all the information asked in the form correctly.

After entering all the information correctly, now you have to enter captcha code.

After this, you have to click on the link Aadhaar option and as soon as you click, your link Aadhaar form will be submitted.

How to Know Aadhaar Card PDF Password?

Friends, while downloading the E Aadhar Card, the pdf copy of the downloaded Aadhar card cannot be opened without a password. The password of the Aadhaar PDF will be made by adding your name and year of birth.

The Aadhaar PDF password will be made up of the first four letters of your name and your date of birth.

Example

Your name is ANSHUL KUMAR and your year of birth is 1989 then your password will be ANSH1989.

If your name is PARVEEN KUMAR and your year of birth is 1981 then your password will be PARV1981.

Your name is PRITAM GUPTA and your year of birth is 1977, then your password will be PRIT1977.

We hope that you will definitely find the information related to downloading the e-Aadhaar card beneficial. In this article, we have tried to answer all the questions you ask.

If you still have questions related to this scheme, then you can ask us through comments. Along with this, you can also bookmark our website.

Answers to key questions asked

How can I find my Aadhaar Card?

You can download the Aadhaar card by visiting the official website of UIDAI with the help of Aadhaar number, Virtual ID and EID number.

What is a masked base?

Friends, while downloading the Aadhaar card, we are given the option of “I want a Masked Aadhar Card”. Aadhaar number is hidden in the mask Aadhaar card. In such an Aadhaar card, the digits ******** 1234 are displayed in this way.

Can I get details from Aadhaar Number?

Yes, you can get details by downloading E Aadhar Card from Aadhaar number.

How can I download my Aadhaar card after updation?

After your request is approved, you will be informed through your mobile number, after which you can download the E Aadhar Card from the UIDAI website.