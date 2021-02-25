UIW Cardinals vs. McNeese Cowboys Prediction and FCS spring football game preview.

UIW vs McNeese Broadcast

Date: Saturday, 2 February 27

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Cowboys Stadium, Lake Charles, LA

Network: ESPN +

UIW (0-0) vs McAnes (1-0) Game Preview

Why would UIW win

Can the Cardinals be as good in 2019 when it comes to turnover?

They were ranked No. 1 in turnover margin at FCS with 33 TCAways, and are a good place to start right now with LB Gerald Bowie and CB Trey Richardson under head coach Eric Morris. If terrorism spreader Kelichi Analebechi is not the best hybrid linebacker in the southwest, he is close.

In the opener for McNeese, the secondary struggled against the Taralton passing game, and now it has to go against a good-looking duct, but …

Why McNeese will win

McNeese takes it in stride and shows that the crime actually works.

Terlton State ripped through New Mexico State last week, and McNeese suffered a major upset in the FCS spring opener. Cowboys QB Cody Orgeron warmed up, he ran for two touchdowns and threw three more, and he led the team with a big fourth-quarter rally in a double overtime win.

The new head coach Frank Wilson – former UTSA head man – is a good team with a defense that was shut down at the time and when he …

What is going to happen

McNeese did not over the ball. There were 11 penalties, and it took too long to get everything rolled, but the Cowboys did not get the ball away and were +2 in the turnover margin. The offense will be balanced throughout and the D should be able to stop an Innernet attack that will be fine, but not explosive enough.

UIW vs McNis Prediction, Line

McNeese 34, UIW 20

Line: McNeese State-12, O / U: 56.5

Must see rating: 2

