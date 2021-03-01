Ujjwala Scheme 2021 | Free Cylinder Connection Scheme, Online Application, Registration, Application Form @ pmuy.gov.in

Loading...

Step-by-step guide, free cylinder connection scheme, registration and application form to apply online for Ujjwala Yojana 2021

Indian Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in his first term introduced the Ujjwala Yojana (Pradhan Mantri Yojana), which had the slogan with the Prime Minister- “Clean fuel better life.” The main objective of the scheme is to provide free gas cylinder connections to eligible citizens. However, the scheme is specifically designed to provide gas cylinders to women in the country to achieve 50 million LPG connections across India.

Interested applicants can visit the official portal and apply for the free LPG connection scheme for BPL families.

Ujjwala Scheme 2021

This article explains the online process for applying for Ujjwala scheme 2021, free cylinder connection scheme, registration, facilities, eligibility criteria and online application form.

Salient Features of Ujjwala LPG Scheme

Let us look at the salient features of the Ujjwala LPG scheme of the Central Government.

The LPG connection has been issued under the Ujjwala scheme in the name of an adult woman of the BPL family.

Applicants will be eligible for connection identification according to the Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC) list.

The Central Government has provided a new LPG connection with assistance up to Rs 1600.

The customer paid the first refill hot plate purchase price.

Eligibility Criteria for PM Modi Ujjwala Yojana

Let us find the eligibility criteria that an applicant should be eligible for PM Modi Ujjwala scheme.

Only women members can apply for this free LPG connection scheme in the family.

Applicant must be 18 years of age and above.

Candidates should be listed in the Socio-Economic Caste Census 2011 data.

Applicants should belong to families below the poverty line.

The aspirants should have a savings account with the National Bank.

Candidates should not have any existing gas connection in their name.

How to apply online at PM Free LPG Cylinder Connection Scheme 2021 @ pmuy.gov.in

Let us see the step by step guide to apply for PM Ujjwala Yojana 2021.

Visit the official portal of pmuy.gov.in.

It takes online applicants to the home page.

Click on Three Horizontal Lines on the right top corner.

Click on the download form on the next page.

Then it sends the online user in the following forms: Ujjwala Form Hindi, Ujjwala Form English, Ujjwala KYC Form Hindi and Ujjwala Form KYC Hindi.

Click on Ujjwala Form KYC English.

Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana Online Registration Form 2021

It then takes down the online applicant and displays the registration form in PDF.

Candidates should take a printout of the form and start filling the online application form manually.

Enter the applicant’s name, first name, middle name, last name, and date of birth.

Under LPG connection address, proof of address (POA) category code, landline number with STD code, house / flat name, residence / campus / building, land mark, street name, city / town, village / panchayat , Enter, block / sub-district, district, state.

Enter the floor number, area / post office name, PIN code, mobile number and email ID.

Under the details of household members above 18 years of age, enter a relationship with the applicant, name, first name, last name and Aadhaar number (attached copy of Aadhaar card).

Under Pahal Joining Details, enter the name in the Aadhaar card and Aadhaar number.

Under the bank details section, enter the name, bank name, branch name, IFSC code and bank account number in the bank account.

Under the Ration Card Details section, enter the state and ration card number.

Under equipment selection, tick the type of LPG cylinder (14.2 KG or 5 KG) and answer the question: Do you need a LPG stove from the distributor (Yes / No).

Fill in the details on the declaration form and enter the date and place.

Keep the declaration and signature of the person giving the full name.

Also, paste the passport size photograph at the top of the application form.

After successfully filling all the details, applicants should attach the necessary documents to the application form.

In the final stage, applicants should submit the application form to the concerned department.

Note: Please note that currently the official website of PMUY is not working. We will keep you updated once the official portal starts functioning normally.

PMUY official website

Helpline Number: 1906/18002333555

Free Cylinder Connection Scheme Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main objective of PM Modi free LPG connection scheme 2021? The main objective of the scheme is to provide free LPG connections to women and reduce traditional cooking methods that harm the environment. Loading... Who can apply for the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana 2021? Female applicants who belong to the Poverty Alleviation Family (BPL) are eligible to apply for PM Ujjwala Yojana 2021. Loading... What is the age criterion that an applicant should be eligible for PM Ujjwala scheme 2021? Interested applicants must be 18 years of age and above to be eligible for PM Ujjwala Yojana 2021. Loading... What type of cylinder should the applicant select while applying for the free LPG connection scheme? Loading... Applicants can choose between 14.2 KG or 5 KG cylinders under PM Ujjwala scheme. Loading...