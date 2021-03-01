Ujjwala scheme list 2021 | All India BPL Family Name List, Watch Online, Download PDF

Loading...

Ujjwala Scheme List2021 PDF Download, View All India BPL Family List, Watch Online @ pmuy.gov.in

In the year 2016, Indian Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi launched the Ujjwala Yojana (Pradhan Mantri Yojana) with the slogan – “Clean fuel better life.” The main objective of the scheme is to provide free gas cylinder connections to eligible citizens and reduce traditional cooking methods. Applicants can check the beneficiary list of Ujjwala scheme.

In addition, beneficiary applicants can visit the official portal and download the All India BPL Family List online.

Ujjwala scheme list 2021

This article explains the online process to download Ujjwala Yojana List 2021 PDF Download, All India BPL Family List on the official portal.

Step by step guide to view BPL family name list online @ pmuy.gov.in

Check the online process to view and download the BPL Family Name List online on the official portal of PMUY.

Go to the official portal of PMUY.

It takes online applicants to the home page.

Click on the “State wise PMUY connection released” link.

It then takes online users to the following page.

Enter / select state, district, block, panchayat, local language / English, by order and rows in single page.

It then takes online users to the bottom page.

How to download bpl family name list online

Applicants can see the list of eligible beneficiaries, as shown below.

Online users can download a printout of the BPL family name list.

Note: Please note that the PMUY official website is not working in this example. We will keep you updated once the website starts functioning normally.

[State Wise] Ujjwala Scheme BPL List 2021 PMUY List

Let us see the list of Ujjwala scheme BPL list, as shown below.

Loading...

PMUY official website

Helpline Number: 1906/18002333555

Free Cylinder Connection Scheme Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main objective of PM Modi free LPG connection scheme 2021? The main objective of the scheme is to provide free LPG connections to women and reduce traditional cooking methods that harm the environment. Can I check PMUY online state wise BPL list? Yes, applicants can view and download the state-wise PMUY list online on the personal portal. What is the age criterion that an applicant should be eligible for PM Ujjwala scheme 2021? Interested applicants must be 18 years of age and above to be eligible for PM Ujjwala Yojana 2021. Currently the official portal of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana is working? No, in this instance, the official portal of PMUY is not working. The portal starts functioning normally and we will keep you updated as soon as it is accessible to the users.