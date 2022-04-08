UK-Ireland Box Office Preview: ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ Attempts to Reconcile the Magic of Harry Potter | news

Warner Bros. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore will try to invoke some harry potter The franchise’s back magic as the flagship title hits UK-Ireland cinemas later this week.

Dumbledore’s secret – in the third film Fantastic Beasts Spin-off series – Opens in 716 locations, biggest opening ever for Warner Bros., tops 709 Batman Since last month.

It’s the eighth widest opening ever, just behind Disney’s 718 sites death on the nile From February.

past two Fantastic Beasts Movies Open in 669 (2016) Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them) and 677 (2018’s .) Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald) place.

The first film averaged £22,881 per location, grossing £15.3m over the three-day weekend,…