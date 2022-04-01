UK-Ireland Box Office Preview: ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ looks to excite audiences News

Twelve films will make their UK-Ireland theaters debut this weekend, along with sequels sonic the hedgehog 2 One of three wide releases looking to revive a flagging box office.

Paramount is opening sonic 2 In 651 places – an increase of five percent over 620 places in 2020 Sonic the Hedgehog,

The film topped the charts for two weeks, opening to a substantial £4.7m in February 2020. It ran for five weekends in cinemas, reaching £19.3m; Earlier all cinemas in UK-Ireland were closed due to the pandemic.

of sound The franchise is based on the same Sega videogame character.

Films based on video games have been a mixed box office success; An already existing fan base may provide a ready audience, but the differences in tone and style between the two mediums…