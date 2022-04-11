UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson stakes claim as Europe’s top warship

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson made an unannounced visit to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Saturday, weeks ahead of planning.

For Johnson, representing NATO powers funneling copious amounts of lethal weapons to Ukraine, the trip was a sick photo op designed to portray him as Europe’s most ardent war.

An obedient media led its front page with a celebration of the visit. Sunday Times A photograph of Johnson and Zelensky ran under the headline, “Brothers in Arms” with a menacing armed guard behind them.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets with Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv, Ukraine. 09/04/2022. Photo supplied by the Ukrainian government. (Number 10/Flickr)

Johnson also calculated that travel in a war zone would divert attention from a …