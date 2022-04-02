UK says losses in Belgorod likely to put pressure on Russian logistics chains

Register now for unlimited access to Reuters.com
April 1 (Reuters) – The destruction of several oil tanks at a depot in the Russian city of Belgorod close to the Ukrainian border will likely add to short-term tensions in Russia’s already stretched logistics chains, British military intelligence said.
Britain’s Defense Ministry said on Twitter: “Supply to the Russian army besieging Kharkhiv (60 km from Belgorod) may be particularly affected.”
Earlier on Friday, Moscow said that Ukrainian helicopters attacked a fuel depot in Belgorod, a logistics hub for the war effort, causing a massive fire. Ukraine has denied taking responsibility for the incident. read more
