UK timetable complete, fasting rules and the meaning behind it explained

Fasting during Ramadan is considered one of the Five Pillars of Islam – the fundamental rules worshipers must follow – and holds great importance during the holy month.

However, this is also an important undertaking, especially in years when the days get longer due to Ramadan.

That’s why it’s important to be as prepared as possible – here are the Ramadan 2022 fasting times around the UK and the rules behind it.

What are the Ramadan fasting times of 2022?

Both Central London Mosque And this east london mosque Ramadan timetable, which gives worshipers in the capital all the information they need to properly observe the fast.

Day-by-day are important times for Fajr and Maghrib in London – when the fast begins and ends…