UK Tory MP Jamie Wallis turns out to be trans

A Conservative MP has revealed she was raped and blackmailed, wants to transition to becoming a woman and also suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in a highly personal statement.

Jamie Wallis was praised for bravely saying that she is “not okay”, and for being open about having gender dysphoria.

The Bridgend MP said: “I’ve never lived my truth and I’m not sure how”, but “maybe it starts with telling everyone”.

Following a gathering for Tory MPs, in which UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson…