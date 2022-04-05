UK TV industry, politicians and public judging Channel 4 sale plan – Deadline

High-profile politicians and media figures have criticized the UK government’s decision to go ahead with privatization it’s a sin Broadcaster Channel 4, in the form of a petition to stop the process, has close to 35,000 signatures.

Yesterday, it emerged that ministers in the Conservative government were moving to sell the broadcaster, which is publicly owned but commercially funded. ITV, Discovery and Sky are all expected to raise around £1BN ($1.3BN) from the linked deal.

The government’s decision comes despite heavy opposition from the UK production industry, which is greatly aided by Channel 4’s business model of not owning commissioned content.

Several high profile creatives took to social media to demand an end to the process.

the fat of it And Veep Producer Armando…