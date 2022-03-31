UK Weather: Travel is disrupted due to heavy snowfall in England as the temperature reaches -6C. falls to

Parts of Scotland and northern England have received heavy snow, as overnight temperatures plummeted to -6C on the front of a new “wintry” weather.

As a result of widespread snow and hail, the Met Office has issued snow warnings across the country from Orkney to Dover in the east of the UK.

The national forecaster is warning the public to expect icy patches on some unpaved roads, sidewalks and cycle paths, increasing the potential for accidents or injuries – and the potential for travel disruptions.

And a Met forecaster warned that more weather warnings could be issued for Friday morning, with Thursday night expected to bring a similar chance of snow.

An appeal has been made to drivers in many areas to take care of themselves and give extra time for themselves…