UKMSSB Tutor Recruitment 2021: Jobs for 40 Posts, MSc Pass can Apply Before May 5- results.amarujala.com » todayssnews

UKMSSB Tutor Recruitment 2021: Jobs for 40 Posts, MSc Pass can Apply Before May 5

UKMSSB Tutor (Nursing) Recruitment 2021
The applications are invited by the UKMSSB for the posts of 40 Tutor (Nursing) Vacancy. M.Sc. (Nursing) pass can apply online before May 05, 2021.

UKMSSB Tutor (Nursing) Recruitment 2021 Details

Post: Tutor (Nursing)
No. of Vacancy: 40
Pay Scale: 44900 – 142400/- Level-7

UKMSSB Tutor (Nursing) Recruitment 2021 Category wise Details

SC: 10
ST: 02
OBC: 06
EWS: 05
Unreserved: 17
Total: 40

UKMSSB Tutor (Nursing) Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria: M.Sc. (Nursing) or B.Sc. (Nursing)/Post Basic B.Sc. (Nursing) with 1-year Experience.
Age Limit: 22 to 42 years

Application Fee: Pay Examination fee through Net Banking/ Debit Card/ Credit Card.
For General/ OBC: 300/-
For SC/ ST/ PH & EWS: 150/-

Starting Date of Online Application Submission: April 06, 2021
Last Date of Online Application Submission: May 05, 2021
Last Date for Payment of Fee: May 05, 2021

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply at ukmssb.org from April 06, 2021, to May 05, 2021.

UKMSSB Tutor (Nursing) Recruitment 2021 Job Location: Uttarakhand

UKMSSB Tutor (Nursing) Recruitment 2021 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Exam.

UKMSSB Tutor (Nursing) Recruitment 2021 Notification: ukmssb.org

