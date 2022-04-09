Ukraine, allies accuse Russia of Kramatorsk train station bombing that killed 50

Warning: This story contains disturbing content and graphic images. viewer discretion is advised.

Ukraine and its allies blamed Russia for a missile attack that killed at least 52 people at a railway station packed with women, children and the elderly, fleeing the threat of a Russian attack in the east.

As regional officials scramble to evacuate vulnerable, EU leaders visited Kiev to offer President Volodymyr Zelensky support and accelerate Ukraine’s path to EU membership.

Zelensky described the strike in Kramatorsk, in the eastern region of Donetsk, as a deliberate attack on civilians. The city’s mayor estimates that around 4,000 people gathered there at the time.