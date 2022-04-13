Ukraine announces capture of top Putin friend Viktor Medvedchuk – POLITICO

Ukrainian military says they have captured Russian president Viktor Medvedchuk, a close aide of Vladimir Putin, who was facing treason charges and escaped detention in Ukraine in the early days of the war.

Medvedchuk, who led the pro-Kremlin “opposition platform – for life” party in Ukraine aimed at turning the country away from the West, was arrested in 2021 on charges of treason and financing of terrorism. He was placed under house arrest on February 24 after Putin declared war on Ukraine and has been in hiding ever since. Putin is known To become a close personal friend of Medvedchuk and the godfather of his daughter Daria.

Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) chief Ivan Bakanov said Statement Late Tuesday night on Facebook that SBU has…