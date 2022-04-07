Ukraine appeals for more weapons, Russian offensive moves to Donbass – National

Ukraine told residents of its industrial stronghold they could still leave and urged Western nations to send “weapons, weapons, weapons” on Thursday, as Russian forces prepare to regroup for an offensive in the country’s east. She had withdrawn from the shattered outskirts of Kyiv.

Russia’s six-week-old invasion failed to quickly take Ukraine’s capital and Western countries say was President Vladimir Putin’s initial aim to oust the Ukrainian government. Russia’s focus is now on the Donbass, a mostly Russian-speaking region in eastern Ukraine.

Read more: UN votes to suspend Russia from Human Rights Council over Buka killings

In Brussels, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dimitro Kuleba urged NATO to provide more weapons for his war-torn country…