Ukraine arrests pro-Putin politician Viktor Medvedchuk

President Zelensky posted a photo of Viktor Medvedchuk on social media, writing, “A special operation thanks to the SBU. Well done! Details later. Glory to Ukraine!” is written below.
Credit: Office of the Presidency of Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday announced the arrest of Viktor Medvedchuk, a pro-Kremlin politician who lives in Ukraine.
Medvedchuk was under house arrest for treason since last year, but allegedly ran away Soon after Russia launched its offensive in late February. their lawyers denied wrong deed.
“A special operation was conducted for the SBU,” Zelensky wrote in Russian on his verified account on the social media platform Telegram, citing Ukraine’s security service.
“Well done! Details later…
