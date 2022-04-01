Ukraine attacked fuel depot in Russia’s Belgorod, regional official says

Russia has accused Ukraine of attacking its fuel depot in the southern city of Belgorod, its first attack on Russian soil since launching an invasion of Moscow in late February.

Two Ukrainian military helicopters hit a fuel depot in the Russian city of Belgorod, just 40 km from the Ukrainian border, a Russian official said on Friday.

Then later in the day, a fresh explosion was heard in the Russian city, an eyewitness told Reuters.

Video footage of the alleged attack posted online and reported by Reuters showed multiple missiles being fired from low altitudes, followed by an explosion. However, Reuters said it could not independently verify the claims.

Helicopters attacked the facility after crossing the border at low altitude, the regional governor…