Ukraine attacks Russian oil depot

Ukrainian forces conducted cross-border raids into Russia early Friday, attacking an oil depot, and signaling to the country’s armed forces that Russians were trying to take an advantage when the military regroups.

Ukrainian attack helicopters undermined Russian air defenses to carry out an attack on the facility in Belgorod. The governor of the region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, confirmed the attack, writing on social media that two Ukrainian helicopters carried out the operation.

Belgorod is located close to the Ukrainian border with Russia and north of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city.

Security-camera footage released by Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti showed multiple missiles firing at the depot and igniting explosions.

Ukrainian authorities did not immediately take …