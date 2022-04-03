Ukraine condemns alleged atrocities by Russian soldiers in Buka: ‘horror film’ – National

Ukrainian troops are finding brutal bodies and widespread destruction in the capital’s suburbs as Russian troops retreat and Moscow focuses its attacks elsewhere, including Sunday’s missile strikes that hit southern and eastern Ukraine with fuel and ammunition. target supply.

Associated Press reporters in Buka, a small town northwest of Kyiv, saw the bodies of at least nine people in civilian clothing who appeared to have been killed at close range. At least two had their hands tied behind their backs. The AP also saw two bodies wrapped in plastic, tied with tape and dumped in a ditch.

Officials said they were documenting evidence because Ukraine’s…