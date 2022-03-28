Ukraine crisis has dented business and consumer sentiment

Business and consumer sentiment in Ireland have plummeted after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Bank of Ireland’s latest “Economic Pulse” index, which tracks business and consumer sentiment, fell nearly four points to 84.4 in March, but was still tracking this time last year as the economy slowed down due to the Covid-19 pandemic. caught in the restrictions.

Consumer confidence took a big knock as households reacted to the escalation of the Russian-Ukraine conflict and the potential repercussions for the economy and inflation.

The consumer pulse in March 2022 was 56.7. This 14.5…