Ukraine Crisis Live News, Russia- Ukraine Today News, Russia Ukraine War News, Ukraine Crisis News, Russia Ukraine news

Ukrainian servicemen check streets for booby traps in the formerly Russian-occupied Kyiv suburb of Bucha, Ukraine, Saturday, April 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

As Dmytro Kartavov and his family joined thousands of people trying to flee the bombed-out city of Mariupol, one additional obstacle awaited as Russian troops sought to identify anyone fighting with Ukrainian forces defending the city. “They stripped the men naked, looked for tattoos,” said Kartayov, a 32-year-old builder, who said the troops paid particular attention to men’s knees. “I work, I do repairs, naturally my knees – these are working knees. They say – (you) climbed trenches, dug, and the like.”

Speaking in a supermarket that has been turned into a reception centre in the Ukrainian-held town of…