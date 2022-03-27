Ukraine Crisis Live News, Russia- Ukraine Today News, Russia Ukraine War News, Ukraine Crisis News, Russia Ukraine news

Conductor Herman Makarenko performs during an open-air concert named “Free Sky” at Independence Square in central Kyiv, Ukraine March 9, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A Letter From Lviv: ‘We will win because we can’t lose’

Named after one of Ukraine’s most famous movie and theatre directors, the Les Kurbas Academic Theatre is housed in a beige five-storey building, which looks less baroque than the rest of Lviv. Closer than 300 metres from the city centre, it has suspended its programmes to provide shelter to Ukrainians fleeing the war launched by Russia, now on for more than a month.