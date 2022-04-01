Ukraine denies Russian allegations, its helicopters carried out air strikes on fuel depots inside Russia

Russia has accused Ukraine of carrying out airstrikes against a fuel depot in the Russian city of Belgorod, an incident the Kremlin says could stifle peace talks, but a top Kyiv security official has denied responsibility.

Russia’s defense ministry said two Ukrainian helicopters struck Belgorod, about 35 km from the border with Ukraine, after entering Russia at a very low altitude around 5 a.m. Moscow time.

Ukraine’s top security official denies Russian allegation – the first by Moscow…