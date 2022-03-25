Ukraine forces claim sinking of Russian warship in Berdyansk

Ukraine’s military claims it has sunk a Russian warship – the Orsk – in the Asov Sea near the Ukrainian port city of Bardyansk.

It released pictures and videos of the fire and thick smoke from the port area.

Russia did not immediately comment on the claim.

According to the BBC report, the fire that destroyed Orsk also damaged two other ships in the harbour.

The footage showed two ships speeding out of the port.

Russia says it has used the port as a base to bring equipment for its troops.

Burdiansk is 84 km west of the besieged city of Mariupol.

It comes as the US and Western allies promised new sanctions and humanitarian aid for Ukraine in response to Vladimir Putin’s attack on the country.

